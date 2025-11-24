Dr. Johann D'Souza

Dr. Johann D'Souza

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Gallagher's avatar
Jack Gallagher
12hEdited

The sine qua non of "A Man for All Seasons" (the 1966 film version) is when Thomas More responds to his daughter Margaret, upon her begging him to stop "being a hero," to sign the oath, gain his freedom and come out of the Tower of London:

“If we lived in a State where virtue was profitable, common sense would make us good, and greed would make us saintly. And we'd live like animals or angels in the happy land that needs no heroes. But since in fact we see that avarice, anger, envy, pride, sloth, lust and stupidity commonly profit far beyond humility, chastity, fortitude, justice and thought, and have to choose, to be human at all... why then perhaps we must stand fast a little -- even at the risk of being heroes.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellerslie's avatar
Ellerslie
16h

An elegant summary of your service to our country. Shared with another doctor!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Johann D'Souza
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture