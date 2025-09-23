From Pastor’s Wife to Global Advocate

Katy Faust never imagined she’d be leading an international movement. A stay-at-home mom and pastor’s wife, her path shifted when the same-sex marriage debate heated up. Hearing the argument that “kids don’t care if they have two moms or two dads,” she recognized the deeper message: children don’t care if they lose a mother or father.

Her decades of working with youth, adoption agencies, and her own family’s adoption experience told her otherwise. The absence of a parent leaves a “primal wound.” That realization drove her into the public debate and ultimately to launch Them Before Us, a global nonprofit prioritizing children’s rights in marriage and family policy.

What’s at Stake: To Whom Do Children Belong?

Katy frames today’s biggest cultural battle with a piercing question: to whom do children belong?

The state? The collective? The “village”?

Or their parents, the ones who know their names?

How we answer this question determines debates around education, drag queen story hour, transgender medicine, vaccines, and more. For Katy, the answer is clear: children belong to their parents, and public policy must respect that.

Them Before Us: Adults Must Do Hard Things

At the heart of Katy’s work is a simple principle: in any family breakdown, someone must do the hard thing. Either the adults bear the sacrifice, or the children do.

Too often, modern family arrangements—whether divorce, same-sex parenting, surrogacy, or reproductive technology—shift the burden onto kids. In a just society, the strong do not force the weak to sacrifice.

Three Major Threats to Children

Katy identifies three arenas undermining children’s rights:

Cultural: Sexual revolution slogans like “if the adults are happy, the kids will be happy” normalize parental loss.

Legal: From no-fault divorce to same-sex marriage (and soon, she warns, legalized polygamy), laws deconstruct children’s rights to both parents.

Technological: Big Fertility markets children as commodities—through egg/sperm donation, surrogacy, and soon, artificial wombs.

2024: Big Projects Ahead

Them Before Us is launching ambitious initiatives this year:

Church curriculum: Teaching that compromising on God’s design for marriage always means victimizing children.

Global documentary (with Focus on the Family): A child-centric case for marriage, exposing the harms of commodifying children.

Coalitions against Big Fertility: Pushing back on the child marketplace through global advocacy.

Legal department: Not only resisting child-harming laws, but also—boldly—preparing to challenge Obergefell v. Hodges.

Corporate reform: Developing “children-first HR benefits” to counter corporate policies that currently fund abortion, surrogacy, and gender transition.

Standing Shoulder to Shoulder with Global Leaders

Katy also serves on the Advisory Board for the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), Jordan Peterson’s counter to the World Economic Forum. At ARC’s inaugural London gathering, she witnessed a striking fact: 95% of attendees adhered to a formal religion. Far from rolling over, faith-driven leaders are uniting to rebuild social fabric on principles of dignity, responsibility, and flourishing.

Advice to the Next Generation of Leaders

Katy’s counsel is both spiritual and practical:

Face the fear: Social isolation is the left’s greatest weapon, but clarity from God brings courage.

Ask God what your mission is: Be raw, honest, and specific in prayer.

Notice your anger: Pay attention to the injustices that stir your soul—those may signal your calling.

Start small: Write, volunteer, read, or podcast in your area of passion. Hone your voice before building an institution.

“You are made for something huge and wonderful,” she insists. “Your job is to ask God what that is—and then obey, even when it feels risky.”

Where to Learn More

📍 Them Before Us — Subscribe to the newsletter, follow the campaigns, and get trained to defend children’s rights.

📍 Follow Katy on social platforms for updates on the documentary, satire projects, and upcoming conferences.

🗣 Spread the word: Share this post + check out the full episode on the Virtuous Leaders Podcast