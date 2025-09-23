Dr. Johann D'Souza

Dr. Johann D'Souza

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Faust's avatar
Katy Faust
Sep 25, 2025

Thanks for featuring our work!

Reply
Share
votecreatedequal's avatar
votecreatedequal
Sep 25, 2025

Warning the so-called parental rights foundation is just now bragging that they've got a parental rights amendment starting in Congress the only problem is they fail to define what a parent is so it might very well be Adam and Steve that they are propping up.

This is a consistent ploy by the neocon establishment, to be pretending to be for parental rights when they actually want to include nonparents into the definition. I would call it parentface. there was a significant anniversary beginning of Summer the 100th anniversary of the Pierce versus society of sisters. I listen to a podcast by PRF about that decision which had declared the child is not the mere creature of the state and they , the parental rights foundation, again failed to nail down the definition of parent.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Johann D'Souza
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johann D'Souza · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture