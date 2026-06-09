You told your child they’re not getting a smartphone.

Now the real work begins.

Because your child is like most, he’s not going to say, “Thanks for protecting me mom and dad!” He’ll likely fight, argue, whine, and, in general, deploy every weapon in his emotional arsenal to break your resolve.

Before I give you the responses, here is the most important thing to understand: these are not real objections.

Your child is not genuinely ignorant about why you’re doing this, or what the harms of smartphone use are. He is not trying to engage in a rational discussion about the evidence. He’s voicing his emotions and trying to wear you down. That is all that is happening.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t respond. Addressing the objections still forms your child’s intellect, even if he’s not receptive in the moment. It shows him you have thought this through. And later — when things have settled and he’s calmer — he will reflect on it. I’ve spoken to many teenagers who went through this change and ended up genuinely grateful for their parents’ decision.

But you don’t always have to respond. Sometimes the right answer is to smile and keep doing what you’re doing. Sometimes it’s to walk away. And if you feel riled up and defensive, that is not the time for a teaching moment. Calm down first and come back to it later.

When you are ready to respond, here is how.

“But EVERYONE else has one!”

They are largely right. 95% of teens in the US do have a smartphone. If they don’t have one, they will probably be the only one in their class or grade that doesn’t have one and one of the only ones in their school.

Being the only one can feel catastrophic for a child who doesn’t understand his real worth. Ironically, this is all the more reason why you should not cave to his fear. This is the best opportunity for him to understand that virtue is its own reward, even (and perhaps especially) when everyone else is doing otherwise.

Being Christian has always meant being countercultural. The history of salvation is a history of a small number of God’s chosen people suffering persecution by an overwhelmingly powerful and corrupt empire, whether it’s the Egyptian, Canaanite, Babylonian, Greek, Roman, British, or American Empire.

Adolescence is a privileged time to train your fingers for war by being countercultural for the sake of the good. Yes, you’re the only one in your class without a smartphone and that’s a blessing.

Just because something is common doesn’t mean it’s good. Dressing immodestly is common. Children disrespecting their parents is common. Divorce is common. Let’s be countercultural and speak truth, do good, and protect beauty or die trying.

“How will I communicate with my friends?”

Friendship is one of the highest goods in life, so this one is worth providing a practical solution to.

How about getting a landline using VoIP or the Tin Can phone? Phone calls are a higher level of interaction than texts or social media. And when it’s a landline, you get a window into your child’s way of being just by hearing how they talk with their friends. They can use your phone to arrange in-person hangouts. If you deem them mature enough, then give them a basic feature phone with very limited texting — five minutes a day, for the sole purpose of coordinating in-person plans.

“You’re ruining my life.”

This is not an objection. It is your child voicing strong emotions, and it will not be productive to respond to it on a rational level.

Connect through a hug and say, “I know this is really difficult for you, and I believe you can get through it.” Then walk away.

Don’t try to convince them their life is not being ruined. Just acknowledge the pain and show — by walking away — that you believe they are strong enough to handle it.

“What if there’s an emergency?”

Real emergencies are very rare. In fifteen years of working with families, I don’t recall ever hearing of a situation where a child genuinely needed their own smartphone to address a real emergency.

If there’s a time when they feel a need to communicate with you, they can borrow someone else’s phone. After all, “Everyone else has one,” right? Asking for help is a real life skill which young people increasingly don’t know how to do.

“You don’t trust me.”

Mothers are especially susceptible to this emotion-driven and emotion-provoking objection.

This isn’t about trust. It’s about biology and the realities of a multi-billion dollar industry designed specifically to exploit developing brains.

You can say: “I trust that you have a good heart. I don’t trust that you can withstand thousands of behavioral experts whose sole job is to crack your willpower and make you addicted. That’s not a character flaw — it takes years of virtue, good habits, and a fully developed prefrontal cortex to resist what these companies are doing. Most adults around you are addicted. How could a child be expected to do better?”

“I need it for school or extracurriculars.”

This is the rare objection that has a genuine logical basis.

The spirit here is to put the responsibility for your child’s school and extracurriculars on your child. You’re raising adults, not children, remember? If they want to participate in something, they can figure out how to make it work without a smartphone. Your child can approach the teacher or coach and say, “I don’t have a smartphone. How can I make this work?” If there’s a last minute announcement for an extracurricular, a friend can call the landline or text them.

Yes, there will be inconveniences. Those inconveniences are also opportunities — to give a countercultural example, to demonstrate that it’s possible to navigate the world without a device in one’s hand.

“I’ll just get one anyway.”

If your child is sincerely threatening to openly defy your authority, the smartphone is no longer the real problem. You have a much deeper issue that needs to be addressed — because if you lose parental authority, you lose the ability to help your child in any area of his life.

That said, even if your child does get one anyway, that’s better than you providing it to him. Your child can vape in the bathroom during class, even if you tell him not to (many children do). But does that mean you should buy the vape for him?

“You’re being unfair.”

This objection feels particularly strong if you gave an older child a smartphone and are now holding the line with a younger one.

If that’s the case, own it: “We’ve always loved you and always wanted to do what was best for you. We just didn’t know better at the time. Now we do, so we’re changing things.”

Put the mistake on yourself, not on your child. Then hold the new standard going forward.

“I’ll be so bored without it.”

Yes. That’s the point.

Boredom is a gift. It is what allows the imagination to work, what forces a child to notice the world around him — the people in front of him, the sky above, the small wonders that constant entertainment makes invisible.

I spoke recently with a high schooler whose parents took away his smartphone. I asked him what it was like. He said: “The first month, I was always bored. Any time I didn’t have anything to do, I’d normally just grab my phone. I didn’t have it, so I was just bored. But after that month, something changed. When I didn’t have anything to do, I’d just think to myself — I’m relaxing.”

That shift — from boredom to rest, from restlessness to mindfulness — is exactly what you are giving your child. They don’t understand, because they haven’t experienced it, but now they will.

Hold the Line

You may not always want to respond to every objection in the moment. Sometimes a smile and a hug is the right answer. Sometimes walking away says more than any argument.

After a few weeks of pushing back, your child will realize the boundary is real. Then they’ll stop arguing, adjust, and thrive.

The testing phase is temporary, but the damage from caving is not.

Your children need you to be stronger than their objections. You can be. Hold the line.

To save your child from digital destruction, check out my free guide: The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss.