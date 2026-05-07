After every talk I give on digital destruction, the same question comes up: “Okay, Dr. D’Souza, but what phone SHOULD I get my kid?”

Wrong question.

The right question is: Does my child need a phone at all?

Most don’t.

What Do They Actually Need?

“They need it for emergencies.”

When was the last time an emergency occurred? In hindsight, was it a real emergency or just a perceived emergency?

Suppose there is a real emergency. What if your child memorized three phone numbers? Remember the days when we knew phone numbers? Then ask to borrow a phone. Asking for help is a life skill. (FYI, this is based on real examples of successful children I have known.)

“They need it for navigation.”

Buy a $50 Garmin GPS for the car. Better yet, teach them to read a map and pay attention to their surroundings. These are valuable skills that are quickly being lost in the era of GPS dependency.

“They need it to coordinate with friends.”

Not a need, but it is genuinely helpful if it facilitates in-person hangouts (which I strongly encourage). Brief individual texting — 5-10 minutes a day, strictly for “meet at So-and-So’s house at 3pm” — is useful.

“They need the camera to capture memories.”

Buy a $30 digital camera. Better yet, teach them to be present in moments instead of documenting everything. Incidentally, school administrators have told me that when students get in serious trouble outside of school, it’s almost always due to group texts and/or exchanging pictures.

“They need music for car rides / workouts / downtime.”

It’s very good for young people to appreciate the hidden power of silence. Music turns into a distraction while studying, and earbuds train children in antisocial behavior. However, if they are able to navigate these dangers effectively, then how about getting a cheap MP3 player or old iPod? Spotify lets you download playlists for offline use.

The Texting Trap

Remember after cell phones came out but before smartphones? TV shows were already making fun of how addicted people were to texting (ah, those were innocent times). Most children will not respond well to the ability to send and receive messages at any time.

Brief, purposeful texting is fine. Constant availability and group chat culture is not.

The Flip Phone Trap

“I’ll just get them a flip phone.”

Unfortunately, many flip phones are smartphones in disguise with unfiltered internet browsers. I’ve worked with young men who became addicted to pornography on flip phones — devices their parents thought were safe. One ended up suicidal years later.

Many flip phones are smartphones in disguise with unfiltered internet browsers.

If you go this route: verify there is NO browser.

What’s Being Marketed to You

Four companies dominate the “safe phone for kids” market: Gabb, Troomi, Pinwheel, and Bark. They all promise parental control and safety. Here’s what they actually deliver.

What matters is whether parents can easily & effectively BLOCK features they don’t want.

Quick Comparison

Gabb Phone 4 / Gabb Phone 4 Pro

Best for: Parents who want the simplest possible phone with minimal features to manage.

The promise: Radical simplicity. No browser. No social media. Closest thing to “just calls and texts.”

What you can control:

Can block: Browser (doesn’t exist), group texting, music

Cannot block: Camera

Maps: Included

Recent improvements:

Gabb has significantly upgraded parental controls with approved contacts through their Parent App

Can now set scheduled downtimes

Can control whether kids can delete messages

Improved spam filtering to block inappropriate calls and texts

The catch: Gabb requires their own wireless service (runs on Verizon network). You cannot add it to your existing family plan.

Cost: $149.99 (Phone 4) or $199 (Phone 4 Pro) + $24.99-39.99/month depending on plan and contract length.

Troomi

Best for: Families comfortable with tiered unlocking as children mature.

The promise: Three-tier system: Do (calls/texts only, $14/mo), Dream (adds photo messaging and group texts, $20/mo), and Discover (adds vetted apps and “KidSafe Browser,” $25/mo).

What you can control:

Can block: Browser (whitelist only), group texting (Dream/Discover only), music

Cannot block: Camera

Maps: Included

Major limitations parents report:

Many apps only work on WiFi (by design)

“KidSafe Browser” sounds safer than it is — it’s just a whitelist where ANY site can be added

Smaller app library than Pinwheel (~50 vs 300+)

The catch: If you whitelist YouTube for one specific video, it opens access to all of YouTube. The browser is only as safe as the sites you approve.

Cost: Samsung A16 5G currently FREE with plan (normally $199.95) + $14-30/month service.

Pinwheel

Best for: Parents who want maximum control within a safe ecosystem, with the most app choices.

The promise: Carrier-agnostic (works with any provider) and offers the most customization. Over 300 vetted apps available.

What you can control:

Can block: Browser, group texting, music

Cannot block: Camera

Maps: Included

Unique features:

Custom modes with app availability tied to schedules (school mode allows only educational apps, bedtime mode allows only music, etc.)

Task/chore lists pushed from parent dashboard to kid’s phone

Deleted texts still visible to parents in Caregiver Portal

Most transparent about app vulnerabilities

Per-contact image permissions: Can allow texting but block images on a contact-by-contact basis

Advanced option: Parents can enable full Google Play Store access, which breaks Pinwheel out of the “locked-down phone” category entirely. At that point you’re just using Pinwheel’s parental controls on a regular Android phone.

The catch: Pinwheel service fee ($15/month first phone, $5/month each additional phone) is separate from your cellular carrier costs. Total monthly cost depends on your carrier plan.

Cost: $119-599 for phone + $15/month Pinwheel service + your carrier’s monthly fee (or $29.99/month all-in with Pinwheel Wireless).

Bark Phone

Best for: Older teens who need real-world apps with monitoring, or families who want everything bundled (device + service + monitoring software).

The promise: Instead of locking everything down, Bark can allow access to the full Google Play Store — including social media — but monitors everything with AI. Parents get alerts when concerning content is detected in texts, photos, or social media.

What you can control:

Can block: Browser, group texting, camera (ONLY phone that can), music

Maps: Included

How it works:

Starter Plan ($29/mo): Talk/text only, no internet, no apps — basically Gabb-like

Advanced Plans ($39-89/mo): Gradually add data, apps, social media with AI monitoring

Kids can request apps from their phone; parents approve from their phone. Contact requests work the same way. Three modes available: Bedtime, School Time, Free Time (less granular than Pinwheel’s custom modes).

The catch: Parents may get false security thinking “it’s a kid’s phone, so Snapchat is safe.”

Cost: $10/month device fee + $29-89/month service (includes Bark Premium subscription for whole family).

What About Just Calls?

If you only want your child to have the ability to make calls, here’s the simplest option:

Nokia 110 4G (~$40)

Calls and texts

Can lock browser via Settings > Security

Can disable mobile data entirely

With calls-only SIM (no data plan), cannot access internet at all

No WiFi capability

Camera can be locked

This is the cheapest, most headache-free option if you just need basic communication.

The Real Answer

No child needs a phone, though it is convenient to have one. You must assess whether the benefits of the phone and its accompanying features outweigh the harms given your child’s level of maturity.

If you believe the benefits outweigh the harms, keep in mind:

Verify the browser can be completely blocked. “Filtered browsers” are often not reliable. Understand the features. Know what your child has access to and why. Ask: Does this phone make it easier or harder for my child to practice virtue? If the answer is “harder,” you have your answer.

The above phones have their place. But for most families, the right answer isn’t “which phone?”—it’s “no phone at all. Not yet.”

Your child can be one of the rare individuals who is mature, confident, well-mannered, and bright-eyed, who doesn’t need constant connectivity. In fact, not giving them a phone is the best way to ensure it.

Want more on protecting your family from digital destruction? Take the 7-Day Screen Detox Challenge

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Dr. Johann D’Souza is a clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety, focus, and breaking free from digital addiction. He has mentored teenage boys for 15 years and published over 20 peer-reviewed articles on mental health and human flourishing.