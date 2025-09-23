If you want to know what a true man and virtuous leader looks like, check out the following letter from my friend Jason.

September 18, 2025



Dear Western Academy Parents,



I do not write letters to you, the parents, with much frequency. I trust greatly in the competence of our faculty and families, and I am a firm believer in the power of subsidiarity. I hope you recognize, then, that when I do choose to populate your already-overpopulated inbox with a concern, it is not a consequence of shallow personal consideration nor persnickety organizational details.



This is significant:



Your son should not have a smart phone. He is too young. It doesn’t matter how mature he seems. He does not have enough self-mastery to use it without causing great harm to himself. The harm being done to your son is physically invisible but severe, and behaviorally demonstrable. There is no one I have met, to date, that has effectively “monitored” their son’s phone. Also, it is not a phone, it is a very powerful personal entertainment computer with phone capabilities. The phone capabilities are not the problem. The reason your son wants a smart phone is not to make phone calls.



There is zero reason your son would need even a dumb phone at Western Academy. We have phones in every classroom and one in the administration building that they may use before and after school. Also, all teachers and coaches have cell phones with them virtually at all times.



Giving your son a smart phone directly and intensely contradicts the foundational principles we hold dear at Western Academy. The faculty and I consistently tell your son that the smart phone his parents have given him is bad for him, and we will continue to do so. Many parents tell me they are aware that the phone they have given their son is bad for him. No parent has ever told me that the phone they gave their son was good for him. I have many resources that can explain this, and I challenge you to find any to the contrary. We all experience the negative effects of it daily. You know it is not good for him.



Smart phones are causing significant, unimagined damage to the Western Academy students who have them, as well as the sons of those parents who have chosen not to give phones to their sons. Because a growing number of boys are failing to abide by our no-phone policy, we have had multiple incidents of boys being exposed to seriously harmful imagery at a place where parents should have confidence in this not happening.

For Western Academy’s part, we are moving to a revision of our phones/digital device policy. It has always been the policy that WA students are not allowed to bring phones nor any other digital device on campus, before or after school, during any Western Academy event, or at any sporting event or field trip. Until now, if a boy was caught with a phone, it was confiscated and not returned until a parent came to pick it up.



Going forward, beginning today, if any boy has possession of any phone or digital device (even if it is yours) on campus, before or after school, during any Western Academy event, or at any sporting event or field trip, we will destroy the phone or digital device, and the your son will be suspended. If it happens a second time you will be asked to permanently withdraw your son from school.



This may sound severe, but objectively, it is not. Our resolve is firm.



For a fuller understanding of this decision, I invite you to read the explanation of our reasoning here.



I am happy to discuss this should you have any questions.



Sincerely,



Jason C. Hebert

Headmaster