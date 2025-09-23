Dr. Johann D'Souza

Dr. Johann D'Souza

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Rebecca Pettigrew's avatar
Rebecca Pettigrew
Sep 24, 2025

I could not love this more as a parent of five children. I would have loved to have a school supporting this decision for them. Alas, I did not. I do hope to get the school that we’ve just started to take this position and support families in this choice.

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Carolyn V's avatar
Carolyn V
Oct 5, 2025

Proud mother of 2 Western boys!

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