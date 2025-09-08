“If you're leading and guiding your children, what is leading and guiding you?” — Dr. Michael Redivo

Dr. Michael Redivo is a clinical psychologist, entrepreneur, and author of Values Grounded Parenting: A Framework for Raising Healthy Children. In this conversation, we explored how values shape families, the rise of youth entitlement and disconnection, and how parents can form resilient kids through intentional vision and virtue.

On His Professional Path

“I didn’t quite know what I was getting into. I just felt led.”

Dr. Redivo’s journey has spanned community mental health, academia, private practice, training, and business ownership. He’s run a private day school, a transportation company, and now focuses on counseling parents and families on how to build a value-driven family culture.

What He’s Most Excited About Now

“Helping moms and dads ground their family culture in virtues and values.”

Dr. Redivo believes parents need a shared vision — a clear sense of what their family stands for — and a practical way to live that vision daily. His work now focuses on helping families define those values and implement them with consistency, especially in how they discipline, correct, and encourage.

The Values Grounded Parenting Framework

His four-pillar framework starts with a challenging but essential question:

“If you're leading and guiding your children, what is leading and guiding you?”

Parents are invited to identify their family vision and define the values they want to embody. Dr. Redivo emphasizes four core values: respect, accountability, gratitude, and humility — and offers parents clear ways to apply these even in conflict or discipline.

“When a child is angry and defiant, can we invite them to be angry and respectful at the same time?”

The Digital Disruption of Child Development

Dr. Redivo sees a marked increase in oppositional behavior and failure-to-launch in youth — often linked to overexposure to digital media.

“Social media disrupts emotional communication. Kids learn to express feelings in all caps and emojis — not through face-to-face connection, trust, or vulnerability.”

He warns that digital platforms allow teens to avoid accountability and escape the discomfort that comes with healthy social interaction.

Lessons From Clinical Work

The Power of Connection

“The healing nature of trust and vulnerability — that’s where transformation happens.”

The Role of Parents as Leaders

“Parents are leaders. How they lead has enormous implications for the health of their kids, family, and community.”

Shared Vulnerability in Therapy

“It’s not just the client who has to take risks. Effective therapy requires the therapist to enter uncertainty too.”

Lessons From Entrepreneurship

Dr. Redivo has led schools, businesses, and counseling teams. His biggest takeaways?

Vision Protects You From Circumstances

“Without vision, I could easily be defined by my circumstances. But with it, I’m refined by them.”

Ground Your Work in a Transcendent Purpose

“My professional vision is to glorify God — whether I’m counseling a family, leading a team, or staring at the man in the mirror.”

Gratitude for Obstacles

“It’s easy to be grateful for a hot shower or healthy kids. I’m learning to be grateful for conflict — because that’s where the growth happens.”

Vision for the Future

Dr. Redivo hopes to grow the Values Grounded framework into a movement — a community of parents and professionals committed to grounding families in lasting virtues.

“I want to help people stop winging it — and start leading from a place of clarity and conviction.”

He's exploring platforms like Circle to create a distraction-free online space for families to share, support, and grow in virtue together.

Who Inspires Him

Psychologist: Dr. Jordan B Peterson

“His grounding in truth, openness to learning, and intellectual rigor really resonate with me.”

Entrepreneur: Scott, founder of Watershed Car Wash (Midwest)

“He grew from one location to over 30 — but never lost sight of his faith or his commitment to investing in people.”

Follow Dr. Redivo

Visit www.valuesgrounded.com to explore his framework, blog posts, and (soon) short-form videos on parenting, discipline, and values formation.

My Reflection

Good families don't happen by accident. They start with a clear vision which is then put into practice through concrete steps on a daily b

Take Action

If this conversation helped you, share it with a friend who’s raising the next generation of virtuous leaders.

🎙️ Listen to the full episode of the Virtuous Leaders Podcast:

👉 Open on Spotify