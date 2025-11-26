What happens when therapy drifts into activism? In this conversation, psychologist Dr. Andrew Hartz explains how bias shows up in mental health, why faith and conscience belong in the room, and how the Open Therapy Institute equips patients and clinicians to practice evidence-based, ideology-free care.

Dr. Johann D’Souza: I often feel isolated as a psychologist who holds traditional family values. Most of my profession does not share those values, and it can feel lonely. Then I discovered the Open Therapy Institute—and for the first time I found someone doing the work I’d long hoped for. Dr. Andrew Hartz, welcome.

Dr. Andrew Hartz: Thanks for having me. For those who don’t know, I’m a clinical psychologist in New York and founder of the Open Therapy Institute. We officially launched programming this past summer after I announced the institute in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Our mission is simple but urgent: address socio-political bias in mental health care. Patients who worry about bias—whether they are religious, conservative, or simply skeptical of today’s activist orthodoxies—are among the most underserved people in the country. Therapists get almost no training on how to work with them.

Bias Against Faith and Traditional Values

Johann: You’re talking about bias against traditional family values?

Andrew: That’s part of it—but it’s bigger. We hear from liberals who’ve been canceled or who are afraid to speak at work. We hear from people falsely accused of harassment, or people who feel attacked by identity politics.

Faith is a striking example. Most graduate programs give zero training on religious or faith-based issues. In my doctoral program we didn’t have even one lecture on it. Therapists often avoid the topic entirely, and patients assume they can’t bring it up.

That’s a huge loss. Faith often provides meaning and resilience. But if the therapist is clueless, that source of strength is never used. Bias doesn’t require hostility—it can be simple ignorance.

How the Field Shifted—Fast

Ten years ago, few therapists had worked with transgender patients. By 2014, when I first encountered a trans-identified client, I couldn’t find anyone to consult. Only a few years later the field suddenly declared a “new consensus,” without debate or robust research.

This pattern repeated: respected researchers who recommended watchful waiting for gender-distressed teens were silenced. Secret lists of “safe” therapists began circulating so that professionals willing to work cautiously wouldn’t be reported or harassed.

It’s an indictment of the profession: patients need a secret list just to find a therapist who won’t impose an ideology.

Four Levels of Therapist Bias

Andrew: I think of bias in four levels:

Activist therapists – openly bring political values into therapy. Strongly biased – clash with patients or assume agreement. Well-meaning but clueless – want to be neutral but have huge blind spots. Skilled therapists – knowledgeable, curious, empathic across viewpoints.

The last group is rare. Activists are only maybe 10–20%, but they dominate training programs and professional bodies, shaping the culture.

Self-Censorship and the Fear of Being Cancelled

Johann: Many future leaders fear cancellation or social pressure. How can they face that?

Andrew: The first cost of self-censorship is isolation. Even if you have acquaintances, they don’t know the real you. Step one is to find connections—people who are open-minded or like-minded.

Then experiment. Start small:

Stop nodding when you don’t agree.

Ask a gentle question instead of debating.

Therapy can help people process the pent-up emotion so they don’t explode when they finally speak. And remember: context matters. In some environments persuasion is possible; in others, speaking up might simply invite hostility. Strategy is personal.

Why Pronoun Politics Is Not Neutral

Listing pronouns may seem inclusive, but Andrew warns it’s a political signal.

“A patient who has concerns about the rapid growth of transgender identification or who knows someone who detransitioned will read pronoun listing as a sign you disagree with them.”

It also subtly alienates people from their own gender, turning something once taken for granted into a source of doubt—especially harmful for children.

Founding the Open Therapy Institute

Andrew’s vision grew out of personal experience. His doctoral training sites were “painful to get through”—weekly ideological trainings that were aggressive and degrading.

At first he wrote critiques of activism in the field. Then he realized the bigger issue: whole groups of patients were being neglected—religious clients, conservatives, men struggling with healthy masculinity, people falsely accused, those dealing with abortion regret or anti-white aggression.

“If someone came to me saying, ‘I’m being canceled’ or ‘I feel attacked for my views,’ I had no idea where to send them. That’s a huge gap in the field.”

Prayer and faith gave him the courage to act. To his surprise, he has received virtually no hate mail:

“The worst thing is not people gossiping about you. The worst thing is losing touch with the wisdom in your own heart.”

How to Get Involved

The Open Therapy Institute offers:

Membership for therapists ($99/year) including monthly peer consultation.

Accredited workshops (one per month) for psychologists, counselors, and social workers.

A research project compiling about 50 articles on overlooked topics—contributors welcome.

Visit opentherapyinstitute.org or email info@opentherapyinstitute.org to connect.

My Reflection

My experience launching a traditional family values psychology practice taught me that our fears are often more real than imagined. Andrew also took a risk in establishing OTI and likewise found that its reception was far more positive than negative. I also resonated with his simple strategies to resist the prevailing culture, for example, by not nodding. These small steps give us the confidence to take bigger steps.

