“Let yourself feel all the bad feelings. They’re not actually bad.”

In this conversation, therapist Matthew Sciba walks us through how reintegrated therapy helps people heal from deep emotional wounds — including unwanted same-sex attraction, gender dysphoria, and pornography addiction. His work focuses on helping clients feel their emotions fully, process the pain, and ultimately experience peace.

What’s your professional background?

I’m a licensed professional counselor in private practice. I was trained by David Pickup, a world-renowned therapist who helps men overcome unwanted same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria.

At the start of my career, a number of men came to me needing help with this — and I didn’t know where to begin. So I found David Pickup, who lived 90 miles away, and spent two years learning from him. That became the foundation of my work.

What approach do you use?

What I learned from David was reintegrated therapy. It’s centered on helping people reintegrate their emotions into daily life — instead of acting on them or stuffing them down.

In grad school, I was taught to use the DSM (diagnostic manual) and become an expert in everything. But what I found is that most psychological issues have a similar root: people don’t know how to feel their feelings.

So regardless of the issue — anxiety, addiction, same-sex attraction — I ask:

What are you feeling right now?

Where do you feel it in your body?

Can we sit with it, rather than avoid it?

That’s the core.

How long does therapy take?

It depends. I’ve seen clients overcome unwanted same-sex attraction in as little as six sessions — but that’s rare. Most take between six months and two years. Some cases take longer due to complicating factors like trauma or other mental illness.

Some clients completely overcome the attraction. Others don’t, but they reach peace — where their anxiety and depression go down, and they’re no longer defined by their desires.

What does that peace look like?

They may still have same-sex attraction, but they’re no longer panicked about it. They stop asking, “Am I healed yet?” and start focusing on living as a child of God. They’re not taking up the gay lifestyle — they’re just learning how to live with peace and dignity.

Can you explain how you use body work in therapy?

Yes. I treat the body as a kind of emotional time machine.

If someone had a panic attack last Friday, I ask them to recall what their body felt like at the time — maybe tightness in the chest or a pit in the stomach. Once they’re present with that feeling, I ask: When have you felt this way before?

Almost always, earlier memories come up — being bullied in sixth grade, getting yelled at by a parent. We connect those dots emotionally and physiologically.

Then I guide them through having compassion on that younger version of themselves — not to excuse the past, but to feel it and heal it.

What kind of therapy techniques are you blending here?

It’s a mix:

Self-compassion : understanding your own weaknesses

Mindfulness : noticing what’s happening in your body

Parts work: like Internal Family Systems, connecting with the “you” from earlier in life

I also use something called Image Transformation Therapy (ITT), developed by Dr. Robert Miller, to help clear traumatic memories without reliving them in detail.

How does Image Transformation Therapy work?

Say someone has anxiety. I ask them:

“On a scale of 0–10, how intense is it?”

“What color is that feeling?”

“Where do you feel it in your body?”

Then we break the feeling apart into mental ‘particles’ and use visualizations to clear it out. We do the same with images and memories.

It might sound strange, but clients report feeling lighter — and the results stick. We track them with Likert scales (subjective self report) week to week.

Does this work for other issues, like eating disorders?

Yes — and oddly enough, this approach works especially well for 12–13-year-old girls with eating disorders. I’ve seen young girls come in at 80 pounds and completely turn around in a matter of months.

Eating disorders are often about control: “I feel powerless, so I control food.” We help disconnect those emotional patterns — clearing the connection between “withholding food” and “feeling powerful.”

How does this apply to same-sex attraction?

The same principles apply, but the emotional trauma is often much more intense — usually linked to childhood emotional neglect or unmet needs from the father.

For example, a man might say, “I wanted a hug from my dad” — and that unmet need later becomes eroticized. They don’t actually want sex with men. They want to feel loved, affirmed, safe — and they never got that.

Part of healing is grieving that loss and saying, “I didn’t get what I needed. That’s painful. But I can still live with peace and dignity now.”

What percentage of your clients overcome same-sex attraction?

Anecdotally:

About ⅓ fully overcome it

About ⅓ reach peace and live chastely with it

About ⅓ drop out — sometimes due to lack of funds, fit, or a desire for someone who’s been through it themselves

What’s the deeper cultural problem?

We’ve trained people — especially kids — to believe that suffering is bad and should be avoided.

Think about youth sports: no winners or losers, everyone gets a trophy, no one is allowed to feel sad. Then we grow up and don’t know what to do with disappointment, grief, regret. So we try to distract, numb, or eliminate all pain.

But some pain can’t be undone. You can’t reverse infertility or an abusive childhood. Instead of distracting ourselves, we need to grieve, feel, and move forward. That’s where real healing happens.

Where can people find you?

You can visit me at thefreedomclinic.net

Reflection

I was surprised by how similar Matthew’s approach to treating same sex attraction is to how I treat the various anxiety disorders. I admire his countercultural approach to therapy in an era where even voicing his goals could incur the wrath of ideologues.

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