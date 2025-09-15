Dr. Matt Mehan, a scholar of Aristotle and classical literature, joins me to explore the timeless ideal of princeps leadership—a model of virtue, eloquence, and civic responsibility deeply rooted in Cicero’s Roman Republican ethos.

Defining the Princeps: First Among Equals

Dr. Mehan traces the term princeps to Roman times:

“He who captures the first place in a race... the first among equals.”

Not a ruler who dominates others, but someone who rises through merit and service—and then bears responsibility with humility.

Virtues of the Princeps: Magnanimity, Moderation, and Rational Mode

Cicero didn’t stop at cardinal virtues. He elevated leadership with:

Magnanimity:

“You must have greatness of soul... ready for reversals, suffering, criticism... to pursue the common good.”

Moderation and Modesty:

“Operate in a rational 'mode'—avoid frenzy or emotional volatility. Every action must be proportionate.”

These qualities demand foresight, refinement, and deep personal preparation before stepping into leadership.

The Art of Eloquence

Beyond virtuous character, Dr. Mehan emphasizes:

“Rhetoric is the art of persuasion through speech to the truth…Leaders must articulate shared ideas clearly so communities can live by them.”

Without the skill to express those ideals, a republic loses its shared vision and direction.

Historical Models of Princeps Leadership

Dr. Mehan highlights exemplary figures who embodied Cicero’s ideal:

Cicero himself :

Defended the Republic and used his writings to preserve its ideals after its fall.

Seneca the Younger :

Guided Nero wisely (and suffered for it) and taught virtue through his later writings.

Thomas More :

Advised Henry VIII for the common good, wrote Utopia, and later composed one of the greatest Platonic dialogues in English—A Dialogue of Comfort against Tribulation—while imprisoned by the same Henry.

American models:

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John Adams, and John Quincy Adams—leaders deeply aware of Cicero’s ideals and committed to civic virtue.

Is the Princeps Ideal Still Alive Today?

Dr. Mehan sees signs of its rebirth:

“Yes—the hearth fires are still burning. Civic education is resurging. Roman philosophy is being rediscovered in its civic context.”

He cites efforts to bring civic virtue back into public life—through teaching, institutions, and renewed attention to classical formation.

Books to Explore Further

Cicero’s On Duties – A foundational text on civic virtue.

Gerard Wegemer’s Young Thomas More and the Arts of Liberty – Maps More’s rigorous preparation for leadership through broad humanistic study.

My Reflection

Good people should strive to have the greatest possible positive good on society. This starts with disciplining oneself through the arduous pursuit of virtue. Let’s throw off fear and laziness and speak truth, do good, or die trying.

Take Action

If this resonated, share it with a friend cultivating virtue in leadership or family life.

And if you haven’t yet, listen to the full episode of the Virtuous Leaders Podcast:

👉

Open on Spotify