Introduction

In this episode of Virtuous Leaders, I sat down with Dr. Brandon Van Dyke — formerly an assistant professor of government and law at Lafayette College, now with the Witherspoon and Aquinas Institutes in Princeton. Brandon shared his journey from academia to his current work, his reflections on cultural leftism, and his vision for reforming the intellectual climate in higher education.

From Lafayette to Princeton

Johann: Can you talk a little bit about how you moved from Lafayette College to your present position?

Van Dyke:

I taught at Lafayette from 2013–2021, but became a political pariah there.

Around 2016–2017 I grew concerned about the intellectual climate and started The Mill Series — bringing in speakers who challenged campus orthodoxy.

One of the most controversial events was hosting Lauren Chen, a young Trump supporter. The backlash made me a lightning rod on campus.

I was combative and aggressive in defending the project, which cost me professional relationships.

Ultimately, I was denied tenure, despite a strong publication record and student evaluations, because colleagues disliked me.

Losing academia was crushing — I loved teaching and research — but I landed on my feet at Witherspoon and Aquinas, where I’m as happy now as I was as a professor.

Lessons Learned: How to Fight Prudently

Johann: What would you have done differently?

Van Dyke:

I don’t regret speaking out, but I regret how I did it.

I should have written careful arguments, built coalitions with moderate colleagues, alumni, and administrators, and created an institution that would outlast me.

Instead, I ran a student-heavy initiative that collapsed after I left.

My director now at Witherspoon, Luis Tellez, models a better way: stand on principle without making unnecessary enemies.

The warrior instinct in men is real and can be noble — but I misdirected it. Better to channel it into debates or sports than into treating ideological opponents as enemies.

Defining Cultural Leftism

Johann: What are you focused on now?

Van Dyke:

Currently, my aim is to critique cultural leftism while engaging its adherents in good faith.

To that end, I’m organizing a Princeton conference on diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), analyzing these concepts through Christian and Jewish theology and classical philosophy in order to counteract the current Marxist interpretation.

What is cultural leftism?

Distinct from economic leftism (rich vs. poor), it divides the world into identity categories: white/non-white, male/female, straight/gay, cis/trans.

Holds that disadvantages of minorities are products of systemic, invisible oppression.

Requires redistribution of resources, moral double standards, and cultural reengineering to remedy these inequalities.

It is now the dominant ideology of our institutions — universities, media, corporations.

Persecution, Propaganda, and Persuadable Minds

Johann: It seems like there are two kinds of DEI proponents: those who knowingly use it to subvert civilization, and those who sincerely think it helps humanity and serve as unwitting malefactors.

Van Dyke:

Exactly. Many are sincere but propagandized. They’ve never been exposed to facts that contradict the DEI narrative.

Example: Americans widely believe police disproportionately kill unarmed black men. But research shows no evidence of systemic racial bias in police use of lethal force.

Another example: We obsess over Nazism and the Holocaust — but know little about left-wing totalitarianism (Stalin, Mao), which killed far more. This blinds us to totalitarian tendencies on the left.

Cultural leftism itself is proto-totalitarian: it demands conformity in every sphere — therapy, comedy, entertainment, education.

A Post-Christian Religion

Johann: Would you agree this is part of secular humanism — man as the measure of all things?

Van Dyke:

Yes. De-Christianization is a major driver. Western Europe secularized long ago; now the U.S. is rapidly catching up.

People are inherently religious. If they abandon Christianity, they’ll adopt substitutes. Cultural leftism functions as a religion: it provides meaning, rituals, saints, and heretics.

The “true believers” are college-educated and secular. Working-class Americans of all races, who are more religious, are less drawn to it.

Masculinity, Femininity, and Fragile Civilization

Van Dyke:

Male warrior instincts are noble but repressed today. Civilization depends on men willing to sacrifice for it.

Our institutions now lean heavily feminine in ethos — prioritizing consensus, compassion for victims, and policing of insensitivity.

This shift, combined with lower testosterone, pornography addiction, and cohabitation culture, has weakened masculine strength.

Cultural leftism is, in part, an overextension of maternal instincts at the societal level.

Hope for the Future

Johann: Do you have hope that your efforts will succeed?

Van Dyke:

I’m hopeful. The Princeton conference is teaching me a lot.

We’re developing a framework to talk about DEI in richer, more theological and philosophical terms.

My goal is to share this framework with other universities and gradually reform the intellectual climate.

Closing

Brandon is a cool, smart guy I’d love to just get a beer with (funny how I never feel that way about George Soros or Bill Gates). I resonate with his erstwhile desire to take down the academy head on and also his subsequent frustration in the attempt. He helped convince me of the importance of prudence and tact in grappling with the powerful yet ignorant elite.

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