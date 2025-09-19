“It shouldn’t be like this — but it is.”

Dr. Robert Mather is a tenured professor of social psychology, an author, a podcast host, a business owner, and one of the few openly conservative voices in academic psychology. In this episode, we talk about what it’s like to stand up for truth in an ideologically hostile field — and why he does it anyway.

Finding the Courage to Speak

Host (Dr. D’Souza): Can you give us a brief intro?

Dr. Mather: Sure. I’m a social psychologist — trained in experimental research, not clinical work. My specialties include attitudes, persuasion, implicit bias, subliminal perception, and human factors like driving and visual perception.

But people don’t usually find me because of that. Most find me the way you did: they search for “conservative psychologist,” and there I am.

Host: Right — you’ve been writing under that name for a while.

Dr. Mather: Yeah, it started in 2015, before the political climate got so volatile. Psychology Today asked me to write a column on workplace psychology, and I said: okay, but I want to call it The Conservative Social Psychologist. That was a big deal back then. Jonathan Haidt had just exposed how overwhelmingly liberal the field was — around 99% — and how it affected peer review, research questions, everything.

I was already tenured and living in a red state, so I knew I had some protections. But it still felt like career suicide. I did it anyway — and suddenly I was the public face of something I never really sought.

Laying Low vs. Speaking Up

Host: A lot of people tell conservatives in academia to "lay low." What do you think about that?

Dr. Mather: It’s the advice I used to give. But I’ve started to question it. If you train yourself to stay quiet, you might never speak up — even when you finally have tenure. It becomes a habit. That said, I also don’t fault people for being cautious. Academia can be brutal. Most people can’t withstand the backlash.

Host: And it’s not just students. Adults feel peer pressure too.

Dr. Mather: Absolutely. I’ve seen people try to go public and fold within weeks. It’s intense. I only stuck with it because I’d coached baseball at a high level — I was used to people yelling at me. You get tough skin.

Helping the Next Generation

Host: Looking back, was it worth it?

Dr. Mather: 100%. I’ve been able to mentor students across the country — people who would’ve quit their programs without support. I’ve co-authored papers with some. And I’ve helped others build careers where they’re now helping people as clinical psychologists. Being a lifeline for them has been one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done.

The Psychology Gap

Host: You’ve written about bridging the gap between conservatives and science. Can you share more?

Dr. Mather: Most conservatives haven’t studied psychology deeply, and they don’t trust the field — often for good reason. My goal is to bring sound research to them, especially in areas like implicit bias, social cognition, and workplace dynamics, while also showing the academic world that conservative thinkers are legitimate contributors.

Balancing Work and Family

Host: You wear a lot of hats. How do you manage it?

Dr. Mather: I run a business, do the podcast, coach baseball, and stay active in media — but my wife keeps me grounded. Years ago, she told me I was missing the good stuff with our family. So now I protect evenings and weekends. I drop off and pick up my kids from school. I work odd hours to make it all fit, but it’s worth it.

Building an Audience as a Conservative

Host: What advice would you give someone trying to grow a platform?

Dr. Mather: Be authentic. Don’t imitate anyone. Don’t worry about having the perfect format. Just show up, say what you mean, and be patient. Your audience will find you.

Why Not YouTube?

Host: You’re on Rumble — not YouTube. Why?

Dr. Mather: YouTube shadow-banned my content early on. Even friends and family couldn’t see it. Facebook and Google are the same. Rumble isn’t perfect, but at least people can actually find me there.

Final Advice

Host: Anything else you’d like to say?

Dr. Mather: Don’t get discouraged. The internet allows us to connect in ways that weren’t possible before. You can find community, build something meaningful, and help others — even if it’s hard. Just don’t quit.

Reflection

Dr. Mather is the type of fearless truth speaker the mental health profession needs. Furthermore, even among conservative therapists, he stands out by having a doctorate, research publications, and tenured status. If you are an aspiring culture changer, seek the highest levels of professional prestige while fearlessly speaking truth.

🎧 Listen to the Full Conversation

Virtuous Leaders Podcast, Ep. 9: Dr. Robert Mather

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