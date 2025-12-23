Why This Challenge?

If you’re reading this, you already know something is wrong. Maybe you:

Reach for your phone within minutes of waking up

Feel anxiety when you can’t check notifications

Struggle to focus on real conversations

Recognize your screen time is destroying your peace

This challenge isn’t about balance. It’s about freedom.

The goal: Prove to yourself that you can live without being controlled by screens. Experience what it feels like to be fully human again.

Ground Rules

What Counts as “Screens”

Smartphones (except calls)

Social media (all platforms)

Video games

Entertainment streaming

Doom scrolling of any kind

What DOESN’T Count

Work-required computer use (but minimize it)

GPS for driving

Brief phone calls (actual talking, not texting)

Reading physical books, audiobooks, or podcasts while doing other activities

The Core Principle

Default to NOT using screens unless absolutely necessary.

THE 7-DAY CHALLENGE

DAY 1: ASSESS THE DAMAGE

Morning (Before any screen use):

Write down your honest answers: How many hours did you use screens yesterday? (Check screen time settings)

How many times did you pick up your phone?

What are you afraid will happen if you stop?

What do you hope to gain from this week?

Action Steps:

Install a screen time tracker if you don’t have one

Tell 2-3 people you’re doing this challenge (accountability)

Identify your triggers (boredom? anxiety? habit?)

Plan what you’ll do instead when cravings hit

Tonight:

Phone out of bedroom starting NOW

Use a traditional alarm clock

Read something physical (book, magazine, Bible)

Reflection Question: What percentage of your screen time actually improves your life?

DAY 2: ELIMINATE THE GATEWAY DRUGS

Morning Routine (NO phone for first hour):

Wake up naturally or with alarm clock Make your bed immediately Shower, dress, eat breakfast - all without checking phone If you feel panic, write it down instead

Today’s Purge:

Delete social media apps (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X/Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube)

Turn off ALL notifications except calls and texts from 5 key people

Set phone to grayscale

Move phone to Do Not Disturb by default

Alternative Activities:

Morning: 10 minutes of silent meditation or prayer

Afternoon: Go for a walk WITHOUT your phone

Evening: Call someone you care about (voice call, not text)

Tonight’s Challenge: Cook a real meal without looking at your phone once. Focus completely on the cooking process.

Reflection Question: What does it feel like to be unreachable for one hour?

DAY 3: RECLAIM YOUR ATTENTION

This is typically the hardest day. Your brain is in withdrawal.

Morning:

Journal for 10 minutes about what you’re noticing

No phone until you’ve completed 3 meaningful tasks

Attention Experiment: Choose ONE of these and do it for 30 minutes without ANY interruption:

Read a physical book

Work on a hobby (music, art, building something)

Have a face-to-face conversation

Exercise

Pray or meditate

Notice: Can you actually focus for 30 minutes? Or does your mind keep wandering to check something?

Screen Boundaries for Today:

Set 3 specific times you’re allowed to check phone (e.g., 12pm, 4pm, 8pm)

15 minutes maximum per check

Put phone in another room between checks

Combat Boredom:

Take a book with you when you go out in case you have downtime

Practice sitting in silence

Notice your surroundings - really look at them

Talk to a stranger (yes, really)

Evening Activity: Sit outside for 10 minutes with no device. Just observe. Notice the sky, trees, sounds, temperature.

Reflection Question: What thoughts are you avoiding by constantly distracting yourself?

DAY 4: BUILD NEW HABITS

You’re over the hump. Now we build something better.

Morning Victory: You’ve now gone 4 days with minimal screen use. This is farther than 95% of people get.

Today’s Focus: Replace, Don’t Just Remove

Create a “When/Then” Plan:

WHEN I’m bored → THEN I’ll read 10 pages of my book

WHEN I’m anxious → THEN I’ll go for a walk

WHEN I want to scroll → THEN I’ll call a friend

WHEN I’m procrastinating → THEN I’ll do 5 minutes of the actual task

Physical World Activities (Choose 2):

Go to a library and browse physical books Visit a coffee shop and people-watch Play a sport or exercise hard Work with your hands (woodworking, cooking, art, gardening) Have a meal with someone - phones put away in bags/pockets

Screen Audit:

Check your screen time from this week

Compare to your baseline from Day 1

Calculate hours SAVED (this is your life back)

Tonight: Write down 5 things you’ve noticed since unplugging. Be specific.

Reflection Question: What have you been missing in the real world while staring at screens?

DAY 5: SOCIAL RECONNECTION

Today is about real human connection.

Morning Commitment: Text 3 people to schedule actual face-to-face time (not virtual). Make it happen today or within the next week.

The Phone-Free Challenge: Spend 3 consecutive hours today with your phone:

Turned off (not just silenced)

Left at home or in your car

Truly unavailable

During those 3 hours:

Meet with someone in person

OR do something that used to bring you joy

OR serve someone else

Conversation Exercise: Have a real conversation (at least 30 minutes) where you:

Make eye contact

Don’t check your phone once

Ask follow-up questions

Actually listen instead of thinking about your response

Evening Reflection: Compare how you feel after real interaction vs. after scrolling social media. Write it down.

Resistance Check: If you’re making excuses about why you CAN’T do these things, that’s the addiction talking. Do it anyway.

Reflection Question: Are your digital relationships making you lonelier?

DAY 6: PREPARE FOR REAL LIFE

You’re almost done. Now the real test begins: maintaining this.

Morning Future Planning:

What from this week do you want to keep forever? What will you absolutely not go back to? What boundaries do you need to set?

Create Your Personal Screen Policy:

Write down YOUR rules (not someone else’s):

Phone stays in [location] when home

I check social media [never/once per week/only on computer]

I will not use my phone for [specific activities]

My phone goes to bed at [time]

I will use my phone for [only these specific purposes]

The Temptation Prep: List 5 situations where you’ll be tempted to fall back into old patterns:

For each one, write your plan for resisting.

Today’s Challenge: Delete one app you’re most addicted to permanently. Not just hiding it. DELETE it.

Practice Saying No: When someone expects immediate response, practice: “I don’t check my phone constantly. I’ll get back to you when I can.”

Reflection Question: What kind of person do you want to be? Does constant screen use align with that?

DAY 7: SOLIDIFY YOUR FREEDOM

Final day. This is just the beginning.

Morning Celebration:

Check your screen time stats for the week Calculate total hours saved

What You’ve Accomplished:

Proved you can control technology (it doesn’t control you)

Experienced real presence and attention

Reconnected with actual life

Built new neural pathways

Final Assessments:

Sleep Quality: Better, worse, or same?

Anxiety Level: Better, worse, or same?

Energy Level: Better, worse, or same?

Relationships: Better, worse, or same?

Productivity: Better, worse, or same?

Sense of Peace: Better, worse, or same?

The Decision Point: You now know what life feels like with minimal screens. You also know you CAN do it.

Three Paths Forward:

Option A: Go back to old habits

You’ll lose everything you gained

You’ll feel worse than before because now you know better

Option B: Moderate use

Requires constant vigilance

Most people fail at this

You’re negotiating with an addiction

Option C: Maintain freedom (RECOMMENDED)

Keep most of what you’ve built

Treat phone like a tool, not a companion

Stay free

Tonight’s Commitment:

Write a letter to yourself:

What did you learn this week?

What surprised you?

What will you do differently going forward?

What will you tell your children about screens?

Final Challenge: Choose ONE person who needs to hear about this challenge. Share it with them today.

POST-CHALLENGE: STAYING FREE

Daily Non-Negotiables

Phone out of bedroom No phone for first hour of the day No phone during meals No phone during conversations Set 2-3 specific times to check messages

Weekly Check-Ins

Every Sunday, review:

Total screen time this week

What worked well?

What needs adjustment?

Am I still free?

When You Slip

You WILL be tempted to go back. When that happens:

Don’t shame yourself Remember how you felt during detox week Do a 24-hour reset Tell your accountability person

The 3-Question Test

Before any screen use, ask:

Is this necessary? Is this the best use of my time? Will this make my life better?

If all three aren’t “yes,” don’t do it.

FOR PARENTS: PROTECTING YOUR CHILDREN

If you have kids, your success in this challenge matters even more.

The Hard Truth:

You cannot give your children boundaries you don’t maintain yourself

Your kids are watching how YOU use screens

If you’re addicted, they will be too

After This Challenge:

Have a family conversation about what you learned Remove smartphones from your children (if they have them) Establish family screen boundaries Model the life you want them to live

Remember: Your children deserve the gift of childhood. Give it to them.

Dr. Johann D’Souza is a clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety, focus, and helping people break free from digital addiction. He has mentored teenage boys for 15 years and has published over 20 peer-reviewed articles on mental health and human flourishing.

Speaking & Consulting

Dr. D’Souza speaks nationally on protecting families from digital destruction. His presentations combine clinical research, practical strategies, and moral clarity that moves audiences to action.

Book a talk: valuesfirstcollective.com/contact

Recent venues:

JP2 Foundation

Cathedral High School

Valor North High School

Topics include: