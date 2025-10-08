Dr. Johann D'Souza

Dr. Johann D'Souza

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Sean
Oct 10, 2025

Love the article. I found you on Facebook after Charlie Kirk's death. I've since found a Conservative Therapist group that is growing, and made a Youtube channel to speak out on political and counseling issues, such as, the leftwing bias of our field, and trans ideology issues. Keep up this work Soad, we need more like you. This field should represent everyone, not just the Left, and should always be grounded in the most basic truths, and facts, like basic biology, and what it means to be a man or a woman.

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Soad Tabrizi's avatar
Soad Tabrizi
Oct 8, 2025

Thank you for this! You can find many of us at www.conservativecounselors.com

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