From Silicon Valley to Orange County

Soad Tabrizi is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She grew up in the Bay Area before it became “Silicon Valley.” Over time, as a conservative, she felt increasingly alienated in the region.

In 2016, after openly supporting Donald Trump, she was mocked and ostracized by her colleagues.

“I felt like my psyche was not doing so well,” she explained.

In 2018, she and her husband moved to Orange County, California, where they found a conservative pocket and a freer atmosphere.

She continued her private practice via telehealth—something she had already been doing well before COVID.

Founding a Conservative Therapist Network

The turning point came during COVID. Questioning mainstream narratives on lockdowns, masks, and vaccines placed her further outside professional orthodoxy. Then came the transgender movement.

“What I call the trans cult,” she said, “was another wake-up call for therapists who realized: wait, nothing is based on science anymore. This is all about feelings that are fleeting.”

In 2020, she and a few colleagues launched a private Facebook group for conservative therapists and social workers.

It grew to about 700 members worldwide (including Canada, Mexico, India, and the U.S. military stationed abroad).

The goal isn’t size, but trust: “If you are in this group, you truly are conservative. You believe in conservative values, and you vote that way.”

A Minority in the Field

Soad points out the scale of imbalance in psychology:

Roughly 94% of therapists identify as liberal , leaving only 6% conservative.

“That’s not a large number to serve half this nation,” she noted.

With 75–80 million Americans voting for Trump, millions of conservative clients struggle to find therapists who understand their values.

Conservative Values in Therapy

Asked how she defines conservative values, Soad offered a nuanced answer that blends elements of Republican law-and-order with libertarian freedom.

She supports limited government—laws and police are necessary—but not intrusion into personal choices.

Examples: She opposes abortion but doesn’t believe the government should mandate bans. She views marriage as designed for man and woman, but says government shouldn’t be involved in licensing marriage at all.

At the moral core: belief in God, the nuclear family, and two genders.

Adversity: Attacks from Colleagues

The fiercest opposition hasn’t come from clients, but from fellow professionals.

Since 2016, she has faced constant online attacks —being called racist, bigot, homophobe, transphobe.

Colleagues have filed board complaints against conservative therapists, attempted to get licenses revoked, and even made false CPS reports.

“The attacks will not stop. It is difficult to step back and say, how do you not see that this is more a you issue than a me issue?”

Success Stories: Helping Teens Question the Narrative

Soad doesn’t typically see adolescents, but makes exceptions for mature teens. In recent years, many cases involve kids caught up in gender ideology.

Teens who Googled her discovered she was conservative—and kept coming back.

With patience and reason, she’s helped them question trends and avoid rushing into irreversible medical interventions.

One teen walked away from trans identity entirely. Another decided against hormone therapy after weighing pros and cons.

“I am not trying to hurt you,” she tells them. “But I’m also not going to let you hurt yourself. You need all of the truth, not just part of it.”

A Vision for the Movement

Soad’s personal practice continues, but her deeper mission is strengthening the network of conservative therapists.

She calls herself a “mother bear” for the group: “I protect them at all costs.”

Her goal is to encourage colleagues not to give up, even when attacked by both progressives and sometimes by conservative commentators critical of psychology itself.

“They see the 94%. They don’t see the 6% of us doing the real work.”

Courage and Perspective

How does she overcome fear of losing her license?

Reframing: “The only real way you lose your license is if a client can prove harm. Otherwise, you’ll be okay.”

Letting go of pride: “So much of the fear was pride—wanting the status of saying ‘I have a license.’ But if I truly believe God is in control, then I don’t need to cling to that pride.”

Worst case: “I can still help people as a counselor or coach. I can still do the work.”

Her advice to wavering therapists: curiosity and courage. “If you are curious enough to ask, ‘But why?’ you’re the one we want.”

Final Word

“I just want to be living proof of what it means to be vocal, proud, and not afraid,” she said.

“Conservatives don’t all look the same. I have tattoos and do my nails. But I believe in conserving the values God gave us.”

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