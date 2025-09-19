Licensed therapist Stephanie Winn shares her journey from progressive mental health clinician to outspoken critic of so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors. She discusses how her work with neurodivergent, traumatized youth raised red flags about the trans ideology being pushed on vulnerable populations — and what happened when she began speaking up.

How It All Started

Stephanie spent years working in traditional therapy settings before becoming concerned about the ideology surrounding transgender-identified youth. At a training in 2017, she was introduced to the idea of “gender-affirming care” — told it was the new standard of care, with mantras like: “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?”

Though she initially accepted the model in good faith, she grew uneasy. Many of her young clients who identified as trans shared traits: autism, trauma, same-sex attraction, or social isolation. Something wasn’t adding up.

Her turning point came in 2020 when she learned about detransitioners — people who underwent medical transition and later regretted it. Their existence sparked her moral obligation to dig deeper.

“I became horrified that my field had anything to do with this.”

Going Public — And Facing Backlash

In 2021, Stephanie launched her podcast, You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist, and began speaking publicly. She’s since become known for her advocacy, appearing in the documentary No Way Back: The Reality of Gender Affirming Care, and working with medical ethics groups.

She’s also faced significant professional risk, including complaints filed against her license. Thankfully, her board defended her freedom of expression — but the stress and volume of criticism have taken their toll.

One of the hardest parts? Not the activists, but the “friendly fire” — those within her circles who turn on her with self-righteous outrage.

On the Risk of Speaking Truth

For those hoping to find their voice, Stephanie urges experimentation and gradual exposure. Start in the “sandbox,” where the stakes are lower. Move into the “racetrack” only once your skills — and courage — are strong.

She’s honest that her drive to speak up comes from both altruism and ambition. But she also warns: building a public profile isn’t as glamorous — or profitable — as some assume. It takes a toll.

“If you’re going to be famous, it’s better to be rich. Because otherwise you can’t afford the support you’ll need.”

The Power of Humor — and the Burden of Burnout

Stephanie’s memes — like the viral “Bird Kids” series — offer satirical relief from an emotionally intense topic. But backlash, including hit pieces and distorted media coverage, add more weight.

She’s in a phase of reassessing what kind of growth she actually wants. Between the emails, DMs, therapy clients, podcast production, and chronic illness — something’s got to give.

Still, she finds encouragement in stories of people who found their voice because she paved the way. Even her own mother, a lifelong Democrat, has begun to rethink these issues because of Stephanie’s work.

Detransition, Compassion, and Advocacy

Stephanie emphasizes that her work isn’t anti-gay, anti-trans, or anti-anyone — but it is uncompromisingly pro-child and pro-reality. Her documentary, No Way Back, highlights detransitioners and features experts across disciplines to ask: how did we get here?

She stresses the importance of context. What she says to detransitioners is different from what she says about them — and that’s not duplicity, but compassion.

“If I were sitting with a detransitioner over dinner, I’d offer empathy and hope. To the public, I describe the harm they’ve experienced.”

My Reflection

I love Stephanie because she’s a beautiful, in many respects liberal, woman (in Portland of all places) whose love for truth and goodness superseded human respects and professional ease. She could have comfortably kept her head down and quietly helped her patients, but she chose to speak and work against grave evils at great inconvenience to herself. Thank you Stephanie.

🎧 Listen to Stephanie’s podcast: You Must Be Some Kind of Therapist

🎥 Watch the documentary: NoWayBackFilm.com — Use code sometherapist for 20% off

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