I gave students at the University of St. Thomas an in-depth walkthrough of how to successfully apply to one of the most competitive graduate programs in the country: the PhD in Clinical Psychology.

“The acceptance rate is about 5%. That means 100 people apply for five slots. So how do you make yourself one of the five?”

What is Clinical Psychology?

Clinical psychology focuses on diagnosing and treating psychological disorders, usually through talk therapy. Unlike industrial-organizational, social, or cognitive psychology, clinical psychology blends research with hands-on clinical work.

PhD programs emphasize research. Some graduates may focus exclusively on research post-graduation, while others balance clinical practice and scholarship. There’s also the PsyD (Doctor of Psychology), which is more clinically focused and less research-intensive.

“If you know you want to be a therapist, but also want a doctoral degree, then a PsyD or a clinically-oriented PhD might be a better fit.”

Why Choose a Research-Heavy Program?

You’ll understand the research that informs therapy. You’ll get publishing opportunities. You’re more likely to get funding — including waived tuition and a stipend.

“As a researcher, you’re working for the department. You’re helping carry out the lab’s grant-funded projects, and they’re paying you to do that.”

What Do You Need to Get In?

1. GPA: At Least a 3.7

“Shoot for a 4.0 if you can. GPA is the first thing reviewers look at when they have hundreds of applications to sift through.”

2. Psychology Coursework — Especially Statistics

“The more stats courses you take, the better. Stats is hard, and if you can do it, that sets you apart immediately.”

One student got into nearly every top school he applied to. “They looked at his CV and said, ‘Oh, you’re the stats guy, huh?’ and basically asked what they needed to do to get him into their program.”

3. Research Experience

“Productivity matters more than titles. Try to get:

A poster presentation at a conference

Multiple posters, if possible

A publication in a peer-reviewed journal — even as a minor author”

When choosing labs to volunteer in, ask: Do they publish their students, even volunteers?

4. Strong Letters of Recommendation

“Professors who supervised you in research labs can write better letters than those who just taught your class. They’ve worked with you closely.”

5. Professional Relationships with Professors

“Think of going to class as an interview. Make eye contact, ask questions, go to office hours. It doesn’t take much to stand out.”

“If you go to office hours, you’ve already set yourself apart. Almost no one does that.”

6. GRE Scores: Aim for the 90th Percentile

“Invest in prep materials, study strategically, and crush the test.”

7. Compelling Personal Statement

“Make it unique and interesting. Don’t say you're applying because you’ve struggled with a mental health disorder — that’s what everyone says.”

8. Clear, Simple CV

“Avoid word jumbles. Highlight what’s important — especially publications, research experience, and awards. Make it attractive and easy to read.”

Reaching Out to Labs

“You’re not just applying to a university — you’re applying to a specific lab, to a specific professor, to a specific line of research.”

Tips:

Read papers by the professor and reference them in your emails or interviews.

Mention a project of theirs that interests you and add your unique spin.

Email them. Call them. Meet them at a conference. Follow up with thank-you notes.

Talk to their grad students and lab managers.

“That makes you memorable. And it gives you a huge edge over applicants who just submit a name on a CV.”

Choosing Where to Apply

Apply where the lab’s research aligns with your interests .

Look beyond university rankings. A lower-ranked university might have a top-ranked clinical psych program .

Some PhD programs pay you (no tuition + a stipend). Others, especially PsyDs, you’ll have to pay for.

Interviews: Stand Out

Research the lab and professor in advance.

Ask good, thoughtful questions — even tough ones like:

“What do you think this program is not as strong at?”

Don’t drop your guard during informal events. That’s when they might be watching most closely, ready to pounce in your moment of weakness.

“This is the real interview. Don’t say or do anything you’ll regret. This isn’t the time to get your moneys worth out of the open bar.”

Final Advice

Treat your graduate school application like a job.

Apply to 10–15 programs unless you’re highly targeted.

Decide early how long you’ll stay in the program i.e. 4 years or 7?

Use your time in grad school to train broadly and deeply.

“Once you leave that nurturing bubble, you don’t get the same opportunities. Take advantage of them while you can.”

Common Questions

Q: How long does the PhD take?

“My program was a minimum of 5 years. I did mine in five by deciding early on that I’d go through it as fast as possible.”

Q: What’s the difference between PhD and PsyD?

“PsyDs are more clinically focused and often require you to pay. There are a few exceptions — like Rutgers and Baylor — that will pay you.”

Q: Can you split your career between research and clinical work?

“Yes, but the ‘50/50’ role is rare. It’s easier to move from research to clinical than the other way around.”

Q: What’s the best part of being a clinical psychologist?

“The privilege of being trusted with someone’s story. The flexibility. Being your own boss which allows you to revel in your own basedness (i.e. traditional family values), knowing you can’t be fired.”

Q: What’s your least favorite part?

“It’s still a job. You just have to do it some days. But I’m very happy.”