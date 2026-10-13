Junipero Serra is one of the largest Catholic high schools in California and it’s run by a manly leader who cares more about his students’ souls than about being liked. From the first bell to the last students may not have a smartphone on their person. The phone goes in the locker or, for students old enough to drive, in the car. It is not permitted in a pocket or a backpack, and it does not come out between classes.

JSerra’s president, Rich Meyer, guested on the Virtuous Leaders podcast and told me how he arrived at the decision most schools still insist is impossible or unrealistic.

The ten-year drift

JSerra did not begin with the phones in the locker. Around 2015, with smartphones already everywhere on campus, the school adopted the rule that most schools have today: phones could be used before the first bell and after the last, and otherwise they could not be seen. For a while it worked. Then, as Meyer told me, the years after COVID brought an erosion around the edges. A rule that said “can’t be seen” turned out to be a rule that said “can’t be caught.”

Every parent will recognize that trajectory, because it is the trajectory of the household screen-time chart. The rule that regulates use is a rule the child will learn to work around, and the parent will spend years enforcing in a slow, painful war of attrition.

So in 2024, JSerra changed the rule from “can’t be seen” to “not on your person.” Meyer pointed to the research on proximity: a phone in the pocket draws on a student’s attention even when it is silent and off. The device does not have to be used to do its damage. It only has to be nearby.

That change, he said, had a profound impact on the school’s culture and drew an enthusiastic response from parents. (Western Academy in Houston, which I have written about before, stands at the far end of this same road, with no device permitted on campus at any hour. In comparison, JSerra is the moderate path.)

Mr. Meyer wrote to me afterwards:

“Since enhancing our long-standing cell phone policy by requiring phones to only be in lockers or in student vehicles (i.e. not accessible on their person), this subtle shift has resulted in a marked increase in students being seen and known by their peers on campus. And in an era when young people report feeling isolated and lonely now more than ever, our campus is alive with students who find joy by being fully present in every moment.”

“Our campus is alive with students who find joy by being fully present in every moment.”

The objection every leader hears

Of course there was some resistance: “How will I reach my son or daughter in an emergency?”

Meyer pointed out there was a time, not long ago, when a parent could call the school and a message would reach the child. That system still works. Parents can call the school and the school can convey the message.

It is worth noticing that the objections raised at school are the objections raised at home, writ large, and the answers are the same.

Conviction precedes ease

Parents make it harder on themselves than it needs to be. They leave the door open to negotiating, arguing, and bargaining by saying maybe in eighth grade, maybe at fourteen, maybe at sixteen when you’re driving, maybe at eighteen when you leave for college. Children sense hesitance, and they will wear you down. They have more time, more motivation, and statistically speaking, are probably smarter.

So the parent gives the device with a vague intention of installing filters and accountability software, but in the busyness of life enforcement is long delayed. When it does happen, the workarounds are easy. Despite your good intentions, your child understands the device far better than you do. Worse, the device is intrinsically addictive, which means every rule you set is a negotiation with an addict, and anyone who has negotiated with an addict knows that it is an exercise in frustration.

Of course, the simple (though not easy) effective solution is saying, “I’m never giving you a smartphone.” Parents do not simply say no and leave it there because they are not confident in their own authority. They vaguely know the smartphone is bad for their child, but they do not appreciate how bad it is.

Rich Meyer was in a similar position. He knew it was bad, so he made restrictions. Over the years, he learned how bad it really was, and that knowledge brought conviction and “with conviction came almost an ease of execution.” The students were not going to be happy at first, and some parents were going to be uncomfortable. However, none of that was hard to accept, because he was convinced this was what young people needed in order to flourish. Saying no felt good, because he knew it was good for the children.

“Saying no felt good, because he knew it was good for the children.”

I have watched the same thing happen in initially diffident mothers. At first she finds it difficult to say no to her child. With my coaching she risks it, usually on something small. She sets a clear expectation without believing in herself, doubting herself, wondering how her child will react. And then she sees that it works. Her child gets over it. She feels a little more confident, and the next enforcement comes easier, until she is consistently doing what she believes is right and good for her child rather than making decisions based on how she thinks her child will react. That is the whole transformation: she has become confident in her own authority.

Meyer also saw that the rule would be easier to enforce if the faculty modeled it, so JSerra’s adults do not walk between buildings on their phones or pull them out between classes. You can do the same at home. It is not necessary to be free of your own screen habits in order to protect your child from digital destruction, but it makes the work easier, for two reasons. You will have the confidence that comes from integrity, and your child will sense that the rule is fair and that you are fighting together rather than against each other.

A winning issue

Meyer’s advice to any school leader who has not yet made this decision was simple: rip the bandage off and be not afraid. He called it a winning issue. The tide has turned, he told me, and more parents than not, perhaps because of their own struggles with the devices, now recognize that constant access is not what they want for their children. The schools that do not act, he predicted, will soon find themselves behind the curve.

He is right, and I will add what I tell heads of school when I speak to them: the parents in your school are waiting for you to go first. They do not want to be the only family. A school that closes this door does not take authority away from parents. It gives every parent in the building permission to use the authority they already have.

"A school that closes this door does not take authority away from parents. It gives every parent in the building permission to use the authority they already have."

What a school is for

When I asked Meyer about his vision for JSerra, he did not talk about test scores or college admissions. He said the school’s purpose is to lead as many students as it can to Jesus Christ, and he mentioned, almost in passing, that roughly a hundred students have been baptized into the Church in the past couple of years at a school that is only about sixty percent Catholic. Families who arrived with little or no faith saw the faith lived with joy and wanted it.

Today, the greatest obstacles to the highest spiritual goods, including a young person’s relationship with Christ, are the anxiety, distraction, and addiction that come from toxic screen use. Grace builds on nature, and the greatest present threat to the nature of your children is the destruction done by the screen. On the other hand, if we protect them from this threat, they can be truly happy, not only in this life but the next.

If you are a parent wondering how to bring this to your own child’s school, the path is shorter than you think. Forward this article to the president or head of school. Take a survey of like-minded parents, circulate a petition, and share a sample family covenant that the school can provide to its families like the one I prepared here: LINK

If you want the framework I give parents before it’s too late, download my free guide: The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss.