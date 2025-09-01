Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is probably the most underrated “life hack” for students. Aim for at least 7.5 hours a night. Good sleep means you won’t need naps, you won’t rely on coffee or energy drinks, and you’ll naturally have more energy and focus throughout the day. Most high school students underestimate how much better life feels when they’re well-rested.

Use a Planner (or System)

Keeping everything in your head is overwhelming. A planner, calendar, or even a simple to-do list keeps you organized and frees up mental space. I personally use a minimalistic paper planner, but I’ve also heard great things about Notion and Google Calendar. The tool doesn’t matter as much as the consistency—you want something you’ll actually stick to.

Manage Your Screen Time

It’s easy to lose hours to social media, YouTube, or games without realizing it. You don’t necessarily have to delete apps, but be intentional: check your screen time stats, set limits, or use a widget that reminds you how long you’ve been on your phone. Even just asking yourself “do I really want to spend another 30 minutes scrolling?” can be powerful.

Create a Clean Study Environment

Your study space sets the tone for how productive you’ll be. A clean desk (and ideally a clean room, if that’s where your desk is) reduces distractions and helps you focus. It might seem small, but it’s one of those “game changer” habits.

Move Your Body

Regular exercise, even just a 20-minute walk, can massively improve your energy, focus, and mood. It doesn’t have to be sports or the gym; just avoid sitting all day.

The Pomodoro Technique or the Optimal Work Technique

These techniques are probably the best studying techniques you can use.