What Is the American Family Project?

Two years ago, Tom McDonough noticed a shift — parents were waking up to what their kids were learning in schools. He believed this signaled a larger cultural shift: the family was returning to center stage in our national debates. That’s when he launched the American Family Project.

Unlike other pro-family nonprofits, McDonough aimed to carve out a unique role — starting with a Congressional Scorecard. This scorecard tracked how members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on key family issues. The final vote scored was the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act," which McDonough calls the Disrespect for Marriage Act.

The scorecard revealed that even many Republicans failed to defend the family legislatively. Only 15 members earned a perfect score. McDonough personally delivered certificates of appreciation to their offices and floated the idea of creating a Congressional Family Caucus.

"At first, I thought I was unqualified to propose something like a family caucus. But the positive response from congressional staff encouraged me."

Eventually, Rep. Mary Miller (IL) agreed to lead the effort — and in March, the Congressional Family Caucus was officially launched.

Shaping Legislation: From Ideas to Action

The American Family Project continues to act as a consultant and partner to the caucus. It also hosts lectures for congressional staff on topics like natural law, the First Amendment, and constitutional protections for the family. Speakers have included:

Hadley Arkes on natural law

Prof. Philip Hamburger on First Amendment strategies to challenge anti-family education

After the 2024 elections, McDonough plans to push for family caucuses at the state level, where education and health policies are more directly shaped.

He also emphasized the need to ground these initiatives in the Constitution, even though the word "family" doesn't appear there explicitly.

"We need to identify the constitutional foundations where the family plays a key role — it’s the building block of civil society."

How He Got Started

McDonough doesn’t come from a typical activist background. He’s semi-retired, lives in D.C., and started knocking on congressional doors — literally. With handwritten thank-you notes from his sister and printed certificates, he went office to office, building relationships.

"I didn’t know what I was doing. But I got a warm reception and just kept going."

From those interactions, he built a network of staffers and advisors that now powers his initiatives and outreach.

What He Wants to Change

1. Reforming the Department of Education

McDonough sees the federal Department of Education as a progressive think tank hostile to traditional values. He calls for eliminating its ideological arm and replacing it with policies that promote classical education and civics.

2. Defending Parental Rights in Education

He supports legal strategies like those from Prof. Hamburger to challenge government education monopolies as violations of parents’ First Amendment rights.

3. Redirecting Federal Funding

McDonough advocates redirecting funds from Planned Parenthood to:

Crisis pregnancy centers

Fatherhood initiatives (to fight fatherlessness)

He stresses that these programs should receive unconditional federal support, free from bureaucratic strings.

4. Creating Place-Based Tax Incentives

He’s exploring creative tax policy ideas — like giving tax credits for families who stay in place, preserving intergenerational proximity and community stability.

Presidential Politics and the Bureaucratic State

McDonough doesn’t see any perfect presidential candidate, but says Donald Trump is best positioned to dismantle the administrative state — which he calls the biggest obstacle to family-centered governance.

He’s also involved in Project 2025, a coalition of over 70 organizations (led by the Heritage Foundation) preparing for a possible conservative presidency by recruiting 10,000 vetted candidates for federal appointments.

"The administrative state overwhelmingly supports anti-family agendas. Project 2025 gives us a real chance to change that from day one."

Obstacles and Optimism

Despite limited staff and funding, McDonough remains optimistic and sees his work as part of a larger providential vision — one rooted in faith, tradition, and the founding ideals of the Constitution.

"We need to start with the rights of God before we even look at the Constitution. Then, interpret it in a way that supports the family — the basic cell of society."

Reflection

This conversation is a call to reclaim policy and culture through clear, organized, family-first advocacy. McDonough shows what can happen when faithful citizens simply start knocking on doors.

🎧 Listen to the full episode: Virtuous Leaders Podcast, Ep. 8

📤 Share this post if you know someone who cares about building a family-first culture and reclaiming politics for the common good.