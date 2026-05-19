Parenting is hard. With thousands of clinical hours, I’ve seen many parents who are doing their best in genuinely difficult circumstances. I’ve also watched kind, intelligent people make decisions they suspected were wrong because they didn’t have the confidence to do otherwise.

So before I say anything else, let me say this: if you’ve given your child a smartphone, or you’re struggling to take it away, you are a normal parent facing an abnormal situation — one that no previous generation had to navigate and for which few are prepared.

But that doesn’t change the harmful consequences, and I think you already know that.

“You are a normal parent facing an abnormal situation.”

We Are Raising the Least Resilient Generation in History

Consider two children.

Ralph Moody was 12 years old when he left home for two months to work a full-time job supporting his family. He lived among grown men on a ranch, earned a man’s wages, and rode home alone across twenty miles of open plain — sleeping outside, running out of food, navigating by natural landmarks.

Laura Ingalls Wilder was courting at fifteen, married at eighteen, and running a household by herself at nineteen.

This was considered normal.

Now consider what you worry about today. Not whether your 18 year old will get married, but whether your 28 year old will get married. Not whether your 12 year old will get a job but whether your 22 year old will get a job.

Jonathan Haidt calls it “failure to launch.” I call it a resilience crisis. And the statistics are unambiguous: 20% of college undergraduates in the US have clinical depression. 24% have a diagnosable anxiety disorder. The younger you are, the worse your mental health — and this is not how it has always been. It started in 2010, and it has gotten steadily worse every year since.

The Clinical Framework Nobody Taught You

In my practice, I use a research-backed treatment for childhood anxiety that is remarkably simple. It works for diagnosable anxiety disorders, and it works for children who are simply less resilient than they could be.

There are only two skills:

Skill One: Eliminate accommodations.

An accommodation is anything you do for your child that your child should be doing for himself. Making his bed. Packing his backpack. Putting toothpaste on his toothbrush (yes, that’s a real example).

Every time you step in and do the hard thing for your child, you send him a message: I don’t believe you can handle this. You mean well. You love him. But the message lands the same way regardless of your intention.

The second type of accommodation is subtler: permitting avoidance. You’re not doing it for him — you’re letting him opt out. Letting him skip the hard conversation, the difficult task, the uncomfortable situation. Same message, same result.

“Every time you step in and do the hard thing for your child, you send him a message: I don’t believe you can handle this.”

Skill Two: Provide confident support.

When your child struggles — and he will — your job is not to rescue him. It is to say, calmly and briefly: I can see this is really hard for you, and I know you can do it. Then walk away.

Notice what that statement does. It combines two elements, empathy and confidence, while avoiding either extreme — the mom who swoops in and says don’t worry, I’ll handle it, and the dad who says your little sister can do this, what’s your problem? The supportive statement takes the best of both of these. After articulating your confidence in the child, you show you really mean it by walking away. Here, actions do speak louder than words.

So that’s it, it’s only two skills. However, I quickly learned that parents were not ready to do it.

So Why Aren’t You Doing It?

It took me a long time, but after 15 years of working with families, I finally identified why parents do not do what is good for their child, even when they know it’s good.

The obstacle is almost never ignorance. Parents don’t fail to protect their children because they don’t know what to do. I spent years believing that — that if I just gave parents the research, the statistics, the clinical framework, they would change.

Please excuse me for being direct: I believe the real challenge is anxious moms and weak dads.

For mothers, the fear usually takes one of two forms. The first is an exaggerated concern with physical safety — digitally tracking location, losing sleep (literally) over dangers that are statistically negligible, giving a child a smartphone so that you can make sure he’s safe. I understand this fear. It comes from love. But a child would have to live 700,000 years to be kidnapped in this country. Meanwhile, the thing that is actually ravaging children is on their bedside table (or more likely, in their hand) when they go to sleep.

The second fear is social: what if my child has no friends? What if she’s left out? This one is particularly powerful because it sounds like it’s about your child. It isn’t. It’s about your anxiety. And the research is unambiguous — social media increases loneliness. The phone is not giving your daughter friends. It is replacing the skills she needs to make them.

For fathers, the challenge is different. In my clinical experience, when I sit with a family and lay out the case against the screens, the dad usually nods. He already knew. He knew before I said a word. And yet the screens are in the house, because somewhere along the way he thought that being a good man meant being a nice-guy pushover.

The daughter’s emotions control the mom, and the mom controls the dad. Unfortunately, this means the modern family has an inverted power structure in which decisions are governed by the emotions of a teenage girl.

Why This Is a Smartphone Problem

Here is the connection I want you to sit with.

Resilience is built through struggle. It is built when a child attempts something hard, feels afraid, pushes through anyway, and discovers that he is stronger than he thought. That process requires discomfort. It requires the parent to tolerate watching their child struggle without rescuing them.

“Resilience is built through struggle.”

The smartphone destroys that process at every level.

It gives a child an instant escape from any discomfort — boredom, loneliness, anxiety, difficulty. Every time he reaches for the phone instead of sitting with the hard thing, he is practicing avoidance. His brain is literally being wired for it. The neuronal pruning that happens between ages three and fifteen — the “use it or lose it” mechanism that hardwires whatever a child practices — is hardwiring escape from discomfort.

Every time you hand your child the phone to end a tantrum, to buy yourself peace, to avoid the scene in the parking lot — you are accommodating and, in so doing, choosing your comfort over his formation.

The Good News

To anxious moms, I’d like to say: it’s ok to be anxious. Anxiety is not a problem. The problem is believing it is a problem. Personally, I love working with anxious moms. They are the best students and can experience transformative change quickly. If you need help, seek it. In either case, know that you can be anxious and still do the right thing.

When moms try this, something changes. They learn that they are the parent, that they have the authority, that if they are calm and consistent, their child will follow, and that the short-term discomfort — their child’s tears, mom guilt — is worth the long-term good.

To dads, I would say: take back your role as head of the family. Pick up your God given authority and use it for its intended purpose, to protect your wife and children. It’s ok if your wife is anxious. If you are strong you can support her and your children.

“Resilience is not about raising children. It’s about raising adults.”

In conclusion, resilience is not about raising children, it’s about raising adults. By eliminating accommodations and providing real support, you are building confidence and competence. Your child will thank you and respect you, and you will earn that prize which is the ultimate goal of all good parenting: lasting friendship with your child.

If you want the framework I give parents before it’s too late, download my free guide: The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss.