My first conversation with

sparked controversy: people wanted to know the scientific

basis for her claims about mothers, babies, and mental health. Erica returns to share the research—and it’s striking.

The Science Behind Maternal Presence

scientific

Komisar cites decades of animal and human research showing that “sensitive, empathic nurturing”—what researchers call licking and grooming in mammals—creates offspring who are more resilient to stress.

Michael Meaney’s famous studies found that when mammal mothers lick and groom their young, the next generation grows up more stress-resilient.

This nurturing is transgenerational: mothers who were nurtured themselves are more likely to nurture their own young.

In humans this is called attachment security—the infant’s physical and emotional bond with a primary attachment figure (almost always the mother). Longitudinal studies show:

80% of infants who are securely attached at 12 months remain emotionally secure twenty years later.

By contrast, insecure attachment at 12 months strongly predicts later mental illness:

Avoidant attachment → higher risk of depression and difficulty forming trust.

Ambivalent attachment → greater risk of anxiety disorders.

Disorganized attachment → higher risk of borderline personality disorder.

Komisar calls these “pathological defenses”: coping mechanisms babies develop when the one person who makes them feel safe and secure is absent.

Human Babies: “Marsupials Without a Pouch”

Why are humans so fragile?

According to Komisar, when our ancestors evolved to walk upright, narrow hips forced earlier birth. Our brains were big, but the birth canal small—so human infants arrive “not fully cooked.”

“We are essentially marsupials without a pouch,” Komisar says.

“Nature designed babies to be worn on their mothers’ bodies for at least a year—skin to skin contact—before physical separation.”

Other cultures still carry infants constantly; Western culture, she argues, has “lost the thread”—placing babies in cribs and daycares far too early.

A Columbia researcher captured it best:

“For the first year, the mother is the baby’s central nervous system.”

The baby’s stress-regulating brain region (the amygdala) is meant to stay quiet; but only a mother’s steady presence buffers the infant from stress.

Can Working Mothers Provide Secure Attachment?

Komisar cites John Bowlby, the father of attachment theory: the primary attachment figure is the person who provides moment-to-moment security throughout the day.

A mother who is gone for ten hours and sees her baby for only an hour or two is not the primary attachment figure, even if she loves the child deeply. Emotional regulation requires repetitive, continuous soothing.

Short absences—an hour or two—are fine. But long separations day after day force babies to develop defenses rather than trust.

Why Mothers and Fathers Are Not the Same

Men and women nurture differently, rooted in biology:

Mothers : Higher oxytocin from birth and breastfeeding makes them vigilant and sensitive to distress.

Fathers: More vasopressin makes them protective and aggressive. When fathers do nurture, their oxytocin response produces playful stimulation: rough-and-tumble play, tickling, encouraging exploration.

Komisar:

“When fathers were given intranasal oxytocin, they didn’t become more like mothers—they became more manically like fathers!”

This is natural: mothers calm distress; fathers encourage independence and protection. Both roles matter, but babies need the mother’s sensitive, empathic care in the first three years to lay the foundation for mental health.

The Myth of “Cry It Out”

Komisar is blunt:

“Ferber was a very destructive man. He encouraged babies to develop pathological defenses through learned helplessness.”

Teaching a three- or six-month-old to “cry it out” does not build resilience; it teaches the infant that “you cannot be trusted” and that the world is unsafe.

Babies do not manipulate; they simply have needs. Ignoring nighttime cries impedes emotional security—nighttime security is even more critical than daytime security.

Co-Sleeping: Nature’s Design

Nature intends for babies to sleep beside their mothers.

“There is no danger unless you’re using drugs or alcohol or heavy sleep medications,” Komisar explains.

Modern warnings against co-sleeping reflect our culture’s adult-centric priorities—not the infant’s needs. In natural human communities—like the caves of our ancestors—separating a child at night would be unthinkable.

Restoring Lost Instincts

Komisar warns that we are “generations into killing maternal instincts.”

Cultural messaging tells women they’re “too smart to stay home,” while men are trained to see mothers and fathers as interchangeable.

Yet she is hopeful:

“I see young women standing up to this. They say, ‘My instincts tell me I need to care for my baby, and I’m not going back to my job.’ And young fathers are beginning to rediscover their protective instincts too.”

Key Takeaways

The first three years—especially the first twelve months—are decisive for emotional security and lifelong mental health.

Mothers are biologically wired to be their babies’ regulators of stress.

Fathers nurture differently —vital, but not a substitute for the mother’s early presence.

Crying it out and early separation create defenses, not resilience.

Society’s push to deny differences between mothers and fathers damages both instincts and children.

Komisar’s message is clear:

“Mothers are the baby’s central nervous system. To deny that is to deny biology—and the emotional health of the next generation.”

My Reflection

Erica is a fearless, counter-cultural truth speaker who uses her professional expertise to help build loving families. I find her so interesting and encouraging because she was trained in modern psychoanalysis, an extremely woke field, and yet she uses attachment theory, modern science, and common sense to defend the traditional roles of mother and father. Let’s take hope in knowing that the truth can unite people from very different backgrounds.

