I sat down with Dr. W. Bradford Wilcox, Professor of Sociology at the University of Virginia and senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, to talk about a topic our culture increasingly avoids: why marriage still matters. Wilcox’s message, rooted in decades of sociological research, is both countercultural and deeply hopeful.

Why Marriage Matters

Wilcox begins by noting the dramatic decline in marriage:

Fifty years ago, close to 90% of Americans married at some point .

Today, only about two-thirds are expected to marry .

Only half of American adults are currently married, a historic low.

Why does this matter?

We are social animals , as Aristotle observed. Marriage is the most natural way to both care for and be cared for.

It is the surest foundation for family life , which most people still desire.

Financial security : married Americans flourish economically more than their single peers.

Meaning and happiness: Across surveys, married adults—especially those with children—are significantly more likely to describe their lives as meaningful and to report higher overall happiness.

“There’s just no question that Americans who are married with children are more likely today to be happy with their lives,” Wilcox says.

The Soulmate Myth and Emotional Reasoning

What if you can’t find your “soulmate”? Wilcox challenges the very premise:

The “soulmate model” sets unrealistic expectations: constant butterflies, seamless connection, and no serious conflicts.

No spouse can meet those expectations. Pursuing marriage for constant fulfillment often leads to disappointment and even divorce.

Instead, Wilcox says:

Look for virtues : loyalty, charity, fortitude.

If you are religious, find someone who shares your faith.

Avoid having a list of 30 traits—focus on core character.

He agrees with the idea that basing marriage decisions purely on feelings—what psychologists call emotional reasoning—is dangerous. Marriage should be seen not as self-fulfillment but as service to the good of the other and of future children.

The “Midas Mindset”: Why Young Adults Delay Marriage

Among young adults—Catholic or otherwise—Wilcox observes a cultural fixation on education, career, and status. He calls it the Midas mindset:

“People think the primary purpose in life is to acquire money, build a brand, and get the best possible job.”

Polling shows many now expect work—not marriage or family—to bring fulfillment.

But the research is clear:

Marriage predicts happiness far more strongly than employment, money, or education.

Married moms and dads are happier than married peers without children.

Wilcox warns that delaying marriage in pursuit of career or credentials is risky:

“We’re projecting that about one third of young adults today will never marry. Postponing the search for a spouse in this context is imprudent.”

Why Men Aren’t Marrying—and Why Marriage Makes Men Grow Up

Wilcox identifies several factors behind what he calls a “male malaise”:

Education system bias : schools favor girls’ learning styles, leaving boys disengaged.

Big tech distractions : gaming and pornography keep men from risk-taking and real relationships.

Government incentives: programs like SSDI can disincentivize work for some lower-income men.

Pornography is particularly corrosive, Wilcox says—it discourages men from pursuing real women and damages marriages when men are already married.

Johann D’Souza observed that many young men avoid marriage because they feel immature—yet marriage itself is what matures men. Wilcox agrees:

Without the responsibilities of marriage and family, many men drift.

With marriage, they rise to the challenge of providing and protecting.

Women and the Career Trap

Women face their own pressures:

Cultural messages tell women fulfillment comes from career and education , not marriage or motherhood.

But married mothers consistently report higher happiness than their single or childless peers.

Fertility in the U.S. has fallen to 1.6 births per woman, and one in four young adults may never have children.

Wilcox warns that delaying family for career often leaves women disappointed:

“They throw themselves into work in ways that only further diminish their ability to find someone to marry and have children with.”

Avoiding Both Extremes: Neither Rushing Nor Waiting Too Long

Is there a risk of rushing into marriage? Yes—but so is waiting too long.

Don’t wait until 30 to start looking seriously for a spouse.

But take time to build a foundation of friendship and shared values before engagement.

Early 20s is a wise time to date seriously, but not to marry impulsively.

“Meet someone, take the time to get to know them before becoming too emotionally or physically attached. Make sure you share key values about faith, family, and life.”

Appreciating—Not Erasing—Sex Differences

Wilcox offers a personal story from his own 29-year marriage:

When he faces stress, he needs space to process internally .

His wife, when stressed, wants empathic listening, not a “three-point plan.”

Men and women are different in how they handle stress and communicate. Research from the Institute for Family Studies shows conservative women, who more often accept these differences, report higher marital happiness.

“Understanding and appreciating that women and men have some differences will help you navigate marriage more successfully,” Wilcox explains.

Forming the Next Generation: Education and “Finishing Schools”

Johann D’Souza raised the idea of small Catholic liberal arts schools functioning like modern finishing schools, where students not only enrich their personalities and character but also meet potential spouses. Wilcox agrees that society could do more to help young adults develop social sophistication—the conversational and relational skills needed for both professional and romantic life.

Wilcox’s New Book: Get Married

Toward the end of the conversation, Wilcox mentioned his new book, Get Married, which draws on his decades of research. The book lays out why marriage matters in the 21st century and provides five key pillars—commitment, protection, providership, shared faith, and intentional family life—for couples seeking not only to marry but to stay married and thrive.

My Reflection

Wilcox’s research confirms what Christian tradition has long taught: marriage is about service, responsibility, and the shared pursuit of the good. His critique of the “Midas mindset” called out the obsession with material success over gift of self. The call to be intentional early—to seek virtues, not a flawless “soulmate”—is a needed corrective for the sentimentalism of our times.

👉 Ready to find the real path to happiness and meaning? Listen to the full conversation on Virtuous Leaders with Dr. Johann D’Souza, Episode 30

👉 Share this episode with one young adult who needs to trade the unrealistic “soulmate myth” for a commitment to virtue and service.