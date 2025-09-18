Launching a Private Practice

How did you start your private practice?

I knew from the beginning that I wanted to go into private practice. Thankfully, there are excellent resources available now—one of the best is Practice of the Practice, along with countless podcasts, YouTube channels, and newsletters. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

I spent a lot of time talking to other professionals, consuming free content, and learning as I went. Much of it comes down to doing the work and figuring things out along the way.

What was the biggest challenge?

Definitely the backlash to my values. My practice is called Values First Therapy, and my mission is to provide modern psychology with traditional family values.

That means using approaches like cognitive behavioral therapy—empirically supported and scientifically grounded—while also respecting core values like the dignity of human life, the complementarity of male and female, and the beauty of chaste love. These values may not always come up in therapy, but when they do, it’s important that they're respected.

A few weeks ago, I received back-to-back emails from former training sites accusing me of being “homophobic” and “misogynistic” just for publicly stating my values. My favorite accusation was that my article on How to Teach Your Daughter the Beauty of Modesty was “gendered” (still not sure what that means). One even contacted an attorney to request their name be removed from my website.

Of course, I expected this. It would have been naïve not to. It’s just part of standing up for truth in in the New Dark Age. But I also think it's important not to isolate oneself unnecessarily—keep dialogue open, seek counsel, and don’t cave to pressure.

The Path to Psychology

Why clinical work instead of research?

It’s partly personality. I admire researchers, but I prefer the immediacy of working with people. Research requires patience for long-term results, and it’s extremely competitive.

I also enjoy entrepreneurship, and clinical psychology allows for flexibility and business ownership, which appeals to me.

How did you go from undergrad to a doctorate?

I started at the University of Dallas in math and physics, then switched to theology after a major personal shift. That meant going back to Boston University for a master’s in psychology, followed by a research assistant role—very common because doctoral programs are so competitive.

I completed my PhD in adult clinical psychology at the University of Houston.

What were the biggest academic adjustments?

Grad school is not about getting straight A’s. Our professional development professor told us: “Your goal in grad school is to get straight B’s.” What matters more is research output, training, and building a professional skillset.

Grad school also requires much more self-discipline. You’re working on years-long projects like dissertations that won’t be finished unless you take ownership of your time.

Practical Advice for Students

How do you balance relationships in grad school?

School is important—but not most important. God and family come first.

A practical tip that helped me: treat school like a 9-to-5 job. Pick a start and stop time and don’t let it take over your life. Rest, relationships, leisure, and exercise will make you more effective and efficient.

What advice would you give to overwhelmed students?

Overwhelm is when your perceived demands exceed your capacity. The antidote is structure:

List everything you need to do. Prioritize the list. Estimate how long each task takes. Create a “negative schedule” (i.e. block out time when you don’t have other commitments). Fit your tasks into that negative schedule.

Most people find they do have time—they just need structure. If you don’t have time, then cut things from the list.

What would you tell your undergrad self?

Use a structured schedule.

Find professional mentors early.

Don’t stay in the college “bubble”—think ahead about your professional path.

What if someone is considering clinical psychology?

It’s a long and demanding road. Getting into a doctorate program is like a full-time job in itself. Don’t commit unless you’ve seriously considered your long-term life vision—especially how family and personal meaning fit in. If you’re a young lady, think twice about whether a PhD is compatible with raising a large family.

If you decide to go for it, go all in.

Philosophy, Faith, and Psychology

What’s the relationship between psychology and philosophy?

Every psychologist has a philosophy of life—even if they don’t realize it. The danger is when they unknowingly impose it on their clients.

Today, most therapists operate under a worldview of secular humanism—where man is autonomous and self-sufficient. That can clash deeply with patients from more traditional backgrounds.

Therapists need to acknowledge their own philosophy and study it. Otherwise, they risk doing harm under the guise of neutrality.

How do you incorporate ideals into therapy?

Ideals are the deepest source of motivation. If someone with OCD is avoiding their child due to obsessive fears, we draw on their ideal—love for their child—to motivate change. Ideals make therapy effective.

How can students inspire higher values in their peers?

First, take the time to reflect on what really matters. Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” Don’t just drift. Have deep conversations. Align your life with your values. That’s how you’ll make an impact.

Clinical Realities and Self-Care

Do you experience secondary traumatic stress?

Thankfully, no—it doesn’t affect me much. But that may be because I’m less naturally empathetic than some therapists.

Still, if I ever do experience anxiety or trauma-like symptoms, I see it as an opportunity: to empathize more deeply with my clients and to put our own strategies—like mindfulness or cognitive defusion—into practice.

How did you find your specialty?

It happened organically. I had a practicum with Dr. Eric Storch, a world-renowned OCD researcher. That led to an internship and postdoc in OCD treatment.

My current niche is OCD with teens, using exposure and response prevention.

What’s the hardest case you’ve treated?

Some OCD cases become so severe that individuals are housebound and unable to function. In such cases, outpatient therapy isn’t enough—they need higher levels of care, like inpatient treatment. Part of our job is knowing when to refer out.

Career and Life Strategy

How do you secure a job after grad school?

Start early—like a year in advance. I found a postdoc through someone in my network. Volunteering with a prestigious person and earning a strong recommendation is often the most effective route.

Did you ever want to quit your PhD?

Honestly, no. It’s one of the easiest things I’ve done. It’s a privilege to study all day. With discipline and good strategies, you can maintain a great quality of life—and even better if you have outside commitments like family or friends. That forces efficiency and gives balance.

What can undergrads do now to prepare?

Volunteer in research labs (10+ hours/week is typical).

Read deeply in your field.

Network with professionals.

Research programs thoroughly.

Aim to publish, if possible.

Closing Advice

Never violate your highest ideals. Lead with truth and professionalism.

Use therapy methods grounded in science. Truth is one—there should be no contradiction between effective therapy and traditional family values.

Set boundaries. Rest intentionally. Respect your time.

If a strategy doesn’t work, try another. There’s always a solution. Never give up.

“Anything that promotes the flourishing of the family can have an enormous positive impact on society.”

If this conversation helped you, consider sharing it with a friend or checking out more episodes of the Virtuous Leaders Podcast.