Jason Evert has spoken to millions of young people about chastity over the past 26 years. He has published 15 books, built a global ministry, and rescued souls from the pornography addiction that’s destroying so many marriages, vocations, and interior lives.

He also broke his own addiction, which is why when he speaks about recovery, he speaks with an authority that goes beyond research alone.

I was very grateful to chat with Jason on my Virtuous Leaders podcast. What follows are the most important things he said — for parents who are watching their child disappear behind a screen, for young people who are trapped and don’t know how to get out, and for spouses who are living with the fallout of addiction.

It Started With a Magazine in the Street

Jason’s first exposure to pornography was in second grade, when he found a dirty magazine in the street. From there it was a friend down the block, then a cousin, then classmates passing material around at school. By the time he reached high school, it was everywhere — one classmate even distributed pornography from his locker to anyone who would vote for him as senior class vice president.

“We just laughed it off,” Jason told me. “No one’s getting hurt.”

But Jason was getting hurt, though the awareness only came later. He described developing what he called “porn goggles” — an inability to look at a woman except through the lens of lust. That distortion didn’t disappear on its own, and it took years to dismantle.

He told me this not as a confession but as a warning, because what happened to Jason in the 80s and 90s — gradual, social, seemingly harmless exposure that hardened into addiction — can happen to your child in an afternoon. The average age of first exposure today is eleven years old, and in one hour a child with a smartphone can see more explicit content than someone a generation ago would have encountered in a lifetime.

What happened to Jason over years can happen to your child in an afternoon.

What Doesn’t Work

Before Jason told me what works, he was clear about what doesn’t.

Going it alone doesn’t work. White-knuckling through temptation without accountability doesn’t work. A single conversation, a single app, a single filter — none of these work in isolation.

He quoted an old proverb: “A sin disclosed is half overcome.” The corollary is equally true — a sin kept secret persists. Shame and secrecy maintain bad habits.

Shame and secrecy maintain bad habits.

This is why the first and most important step Jason identifies is not a program or a technique. It is finding another person to be honest with.

He told me about a man he read about — a Christian living a duplicitous life who finally confessed his pornography struggle to another man at his church. The other man’s response was unexpected: “Well, if what you really want to do is look at pornography, go ahead and do it.”

The man was shocked. He pounded the desk. “No. That’s not what I really want.”

And the other man said: “Exactly.”

That moment of accountability broke through to something the man couldn’t reach alone — the realization that he was not a despicable person who wanted to sin. He was a person who wanted authentic love and had settled for a counterfeit. He would not have made that insight, Jason told me, without the accountability of a brother who could break through to him.

What Actually Works

Jason co-created a 33-day program called Forged with his friend Matt Fradd, specifically designed to address pornography addiction comprehensively — spiritually, psychologically, and physiologically. Every day of the program offers a different weapon against temptation, paired with a daily video. The central design principle is that this is not a solo endeavor. Find other men to do it with. Build accountability into the structure from day one.

Other resources Jason recommended: Covenant Eyes for digital accountability, Bark phones for families, and a good spiritual director for the interior life. He also noted that pornography addiction is not exclusively a male problem — women struggle with it too, including through “romantasy” novels and other forms of sexually explicit content. For women, he recommended Kelsey Skope’s book Uncompromising Purity and Magdala Ministries, a community specifically for women navigating this struggle. For wives whose husbands are addicted, he pointed to BloomforCatholicWomen.com, a ministry for women experiencing sexual betrayal trauma — including those whose spouses are gaslighting them into believing their reaction to the addiction is the real problem.

A Clinical Tool That Works

At one point in our conversation, I mentioned a technique I use with my anxiety patients that I have found works equally well with cravings and urges — and Jason immediately recognized the connection with what he sees in pornography recovery.

The technique is called interoceptive mindfulness, which is just a clinical term for paying close attention to the physical sensations in the body, particularly in the chest. When a craving arises, rather than immediately acting out on it or trying to suppress it, you do three things. First, you rate the feeling from 1 to 10 in terms of intensity. Second, you describe its physical characteristics — where the center of it is, how heavy it feels, how big it is, what shape, what temperature, whether it moves. Third, you breathe through it, four seconds in and four seconds out, and let the breath absorb the sensation.

What this does is interrupt the automatic response of avoiding the discomfort of experiencing a craving without satisfying it. Pornography is the easy escape route. When you learn to sit with the feeling rather than flee from it, the craving begins to shrink. You discover that if you are patient the feeling comes and goes, and the patience is far more dignifying than what you were doing to escape discomfort.

Pornography is the easy escape route. When you learn to sit with the feeling rather than flee from it, the craving begins to shrink.

Jason picked up on this immediately and took it somewhere deeper. He said that behind every craving is a legitimate unmet need — the question to ask is not just “how do I resist this” but “what am I actually hungry for?” To be seen. To be loved. To feel worthy. Pornography offers a counterfeit of all of those things, one that intensifies the hunger rather than satisfying it. Bringing the real need to God and human connection rather than to a screen, Jason said, is the only path that actually leads out.

It was one of my favorite moments in the conversation. Clinical psychology, practical experience, and theology meeting in the same place, pointing at the same truth from different angles.

What Parents Need to Hear

I asked Jason directly what he would say to parents whose children are already addicted.

His answer was unsparing. “Get your head out of the sand.” The parents who believe their child is the exception — the one who can handle unrestricted internet access, the one who won’t stumble onto pornography, the one who is too good or too well-raised to get hooked — are the parents whose children are most at risk. Not because their children are worse than others, but because their parents are less vigilant.

He made a helpful distinction. When a child says “you don’t trust me,” the answer is not a debate about trust. The answer is: “I trust that you have a good heart. I don’t trust that you can withstand thousands of behavioral experts whose sole job is to make you addicted to your smartphone and everything it contains.” This is not a character judgment. It is a biological reality. Most adults cannot handle these platforms responsibly. Expecting a child with an undeveloped prefrontal cortex to do better is not optimism. It is negligence dressed up as confidence.

Jason’s image for the father who knows the danger and does nothing is precise: a man who is aware of a burglar standing outside his door and is not willing to walk over and lock it. “You have to question the love that father has for his family.”

The Deeper Vision

Near the end of our conversation, Jason described chastity not as a restriction but as a liberation — the virtue that frees us to love authentically, to know whether we are being authentically loved, and to give ourselves completely to another person. John Paul II wrote that chastity is the sure way to happiness, and that only the chaste man and the chaste woman are capable of true love.

Pornography does not just corrupt the sexual imagination. It corrupts the capacity for love itself. The teenager who spends years consuming pornography is not just developing a bad habit. He is slowly losing the ability to see another human being as a person rather than an object. He is training himself, at the deepest neurological level, for personal gratification without commitment and self-sacrifice.

Pornography does not just corrupt the sexual imagination. It corrupts the capacity for love itself.

This is what is at stake when we hand a child a smartphone with no filters and call it trust.

Jason has spent 26 years helping people find their way back from that damage. His testimony — that it can be done, that freedom is real, that the capacity for love can be recovered — is one of the most hopeful things I have heard in this work.

There is hope. Recovery is possible. Protection is wiser.

Dr. Johann D’Souza is a clinical psychologist and national speaker on protecting families from digital destruction. Download his free guide “The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss”.

Listen to the full conversation with Jason Evert on the Virtuous Leaders podcast.