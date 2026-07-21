Tom Kersting has been warning parents about screens for 17 years.

He started speaking on this in 2009, before The Anxious Generation brought this conversation to a global stage. As a licensed psychotherapist working in a New Jersey high school, he watched the diagnoses add up, and he started asking questions.

And if you have a child with ADHD, you may be asking the same ones.

Something Changed in 2008

Tom worked in a public high school from 1995 until 2021. For more than a decade, the rate of ADHD diagnoses among his students was relatively stable. Then around 2008, something shifted.

He was on a committee at the school that reviewed students with new diagnoses, and suddenly they were seeing an influx of teenagers — 14, 15, 16 years old — being newly diagnosed with ADHD. This was clinically strange. ADHD is a neurological condition you are born with and which requires a manifestation in childhood. The average age of diagnosis is eight years old. If your child genuinely has ADHD, you cannot fail to notice the symptoms by the time he is five.

But here were teenagers, who had been functioning fine for most of their lives, suddenly presenting with classic ADHD symptoms.

Tom looked for an explanation, and he found one in the work of Dr. Gary Small, a renowned psychiatrist whose research team had coined a term that has not received nearly enough attention in popular discussion: acquired attention deficit disorder.

What Acquired ADHD Actually Is

“The symptoms may look exactly like ADHD, but the underlying cause can be years of constant screen stimulation.”

The team’s hypothesis was that roughly 70 percent of older teenagers being diagnosed with ADHD do not actually have ADHD. They have the symptoms, but the underlying cause is different.

Here is the clinical picture. The average American child spends 8 hours and 39 minutes a day on the screen. He is exposed to constant stimulation, rapid input changes, and dopamine hits delivered on variable reward schedules designed by behavioral experts to maximize engagement. His brain adapts to that level of stimulation which becomes the new baseline.

He then sits in a classroom for 7 hours a day. The pace is slow, and the stimulation is minimal. His brain, which has been trained to expect constant changes, cannot tolerate the relative quiet. It begins searching for stimulation that isn’t there. The executive functioning system — the part of the brain responsible for impulse control — has been atrophied through lack of use.

The symptoms look exactly like ADHD, but the cause is hundreds of hours practicing the opposite of what classroom learning requires.

This distinction matters enormously, because the treatment is different. Acquired ADHD is a learned brain state that can be reversed through deliberate practice.

The 30-Day Test

“Before accepting a new ADHD diagnosis as final, meaningfully reduce screen time for 30 days and watch what happens.”

When a parent calls Tom’s office to report that their teenager has recently started showing symptoms of ADHD, his recommendation is consistent: before pursuing a diagnosis or medication, disconnect and unplug the child for about 30 days and see what happens.

If the symptoms are caused by chronic overstimulation, removing the source of overstimulation should allow the executive functioning system to recover. If the symptoms persist after 30 days of meaningfully reduced screen time, then ADHD becomes a more reasonable diagnostic consideration.

When I asked Tom how many of the parents he advises actually follow through on this, his answer was honest and expected: very few.

Not because the protocol is complicated, but because it is hard. It requires riding the wave of your child’s emotional storm.

Why Parents Don’t Try the Fast

“Stay strong through the withdrawal. The pain may be proportionate to the gain.”

This is where Tom’s clinical insight becomes especially valuable, and where it intersects with something I see in my own practice.

When you take a child’s phone or gaming system away — even for a day or two — you do not get a calm child who simply finds something else to do. You get an emotional outburst (referred to as an extinction burst in the behavioral literature). Tom has had parents call him to report that their 11- or 12-year-old has cursed at them, punched holes in walls, and gotten physical with their mother. The common denominator in every single case is that the parent has recently removed the stimulation.

This is simply the child acting out on dopamine withdrawal to test whether his parents will remain consistent.

The brain that has been receiving constant dopamine for eight hours a day is now experiencing a crash. The neurological state is functionally identical to what a drug addict experiences when the substance is removed. The body is craving the chemical it has come to depend on, and when it doesn’t get it, the result is exactly what you would expect — physical, verbal, and emotional dysregulation.

So what is the parent supposed to do? I asked Tom this directly. His answer was the most refreshing thing I have heard a fellow clinician say in a long time.

“Deal with it.”

The solution is simple although it’s difficult. However, the pain will be proportionate to the gain. The more the child struggles, the more he will benefit from the withdrawal, and the more joy you will experience in getting your child back.

The Timeline

Understanding the progression helps this stage feel manageable. The withdrawal is not permanent. It has a predictable arc.

Week one will be the most difficult: meltdowns, rage, negotiation.

Week two will still be hard, but less so as the intensity reduces.

By week three, the child’s brain is starting to heal, and he no longer feels the same physiological dependence.

By week four, in Tom’s clinical experience, your child may genuinely be back. The fog lifts. The executive functioning system begins to recover. The kid you remember from before the screens started running their brain begins to reemerge.

Tom has seen this many times, and the transformation is remarkable.

The First Step Most Parents Are Not Taking

“If the phone is in the bedroom, the child is probably not sleeping.”

Before the 30-day fast, before any major intervention, there is one specific change Tom asks parents to make, and it is the single most important screen-related decision in the entire household.

The phone should never be in the child’s bedroom at night.

Tom shared a story from his final year working in the high school before he retired. He asked 100 students a single question: what time do you actually go to sleep on school nights? These were students who knew him and trusted him. He promised the answers would stay in the room.

Ninety-two of the 100 told him they were going to sleep between 1:00 and 4:00 AM every school night. Their parents had no idea.

If the phone is in the bedroom, the child is probably not sleeping.

The consequence is the sleep deprivation epidemic that American adolescents are currently experiencing. As Tom put it, a tired and exhausted young person is a non-functioning human being. They cannot learn optimally. They cannot regulate their mood. They cannot form relationships. They cannot sustain family connection.

Sleep is the single most important factor for physical and mental wellbeing. And in millions of American homes, it is being silently destroyed by a device that was allowed into a child’s bedroom because it seemed harmless.

Getting the phone out of the bedroom is a simple step if the 30-day fast seems too daunting at first.

The Clinical Bottom Line

If your teenager has been recently diagnosed with ADHD, here is what I want you to consider before you accept the diagnosis as final.

The neurological condition called ADHD almost always presents in early childhood. If your child made it to age 13 or 14 without symptoms and is now suddenly struggling to focus, the most likely explanation is not that you missed something for a decade. The most likely explanation is that his brain has been trained out of the ability to focus by years of constant screen stimulation.

That is not classic ADHD. That is acquired attention deficit disorder, and it is reversible.

The test is a 30-day reduction in screen time. Stay strong through the withdrawal and watch what happens.

You may discover that your child does not need a stimulant prescription. He just needed his brain back.

Dr. Johann D’Souza is a clinical psychologist and national speaker on protecting families from digital destruction. Download his free guide “The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss”.

Listen to the full conversation with Tom Kersting on the Virtuous Leaders podcast.