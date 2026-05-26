You’ve made the decision.

No smartphone. Not when they’re 13. Not when they’re 16. Not when they’re 18 and going to college. You’ve read the research, you’ve seen what screens are doing to children, and you’ve decided that your family is going to be different.

Now comes the hard part: you have to tell your child.

It takes prudence and fortitude to decide to have this conversation and follow through with it. You know they’re going to be upset, argue, and perhaps have a tantrum. They’re going to test your resolve, and perhaps part of you is wondering whether it’s worth it.

Not only is it worth it, but this very well may be the best parenting decision you make, and I’m going to give you the exact script to have this conversation — what to say, how to say it, and what to do in the days and weeks after. I’ll end by giving you a testimonial from a parent who did follow through on it so you can see how worthwhile it is.

Before You Say a Word to Your Child

Of course, in order for the conversation with your child to be effective, you first need alignment with your spouse. If there is any crack between you, your child will find it and spend the next six months trying to wedge it open.

Once you’re aligned, thoughtfully decide when is the best moment for the two of you to have the conversation with your child. Pick a time when everyone is calm, well-rested, and not rushing to be somewhere else (those times still exist right?). Definitely avoid having this conversation reactively — right after your child has asked for a phone, in the middle of an argument about screens, or when anyone in the room is already upset about something else.

Before the conversation, it’s also helpful to remind yourself why you’re doing this. You’re doing this because you love him, want to protect his brain during a critical period of his development, and so that you can give him a real childhood — the kind that produces confident, capable, socially competent adults — instead of the kind that produces anxious, addicted, hollow young people who don’t know how to look someone in the eye.

The Conversation

It’s time. Do you feel the excitement building? You sit down with your spouse and child and say:

We need to talk to you about something important. This isn’t a punishment. This isn’t because you did anything wrong. But we’ve made a decision about screens and phones in our family, and we want to explain it to you.

The tone is calm, loving, and serious. You are not apologizing or hedging.

Then state the decision clearly:

We’ve decided that we will not give you a smartphone. Not when you’re 13. Not when you’re 16. Not when you’re 18 and going to college.

We’re doing this because we love you and want to protect you.

Important: notice this is phrased in terms of what you, the parent, are going to do and not what your child is going to do. You have control over your actions, not your child’s.

Next explain the actual dangers in language appropriate to your child’s age.

For younger children, ten to thirteen:

Smartphones are designed to be addictive. They mess with your brain in ways that make it hard to focus, hard to be happy, and hard to be yourself. We’ve seen what happens to kids with smartphones, and we don’t want that for you.

“Smartphones are designed to be addictive. They mess with your brain in ways that make it hard to focus, hard to be happy, and hard to be yourself.”

For older teenagers, fourteen and up, you can go further:

Research shows that depression, anxiety, and suicidality have spiked since smartphones became popular. Pornography can trap you for years, and social media lowers self-esteem.

Then name what you are giving them instead:

Instead of a smartphone, here’s what we’re giving you: a real childhood. Time to play outside, read books, make friends, and develop real skills. We’re giving you the chance to be confident, capable, and present in the real world. When you’re an adult, you’ll be able to focus, make good decisions, and build a good life. That’s the gift we’re giving you, even though it may not feel like it right now.

“Instead of a smartphone, here’s what we’re giving you: a real childhood.”

Ending the Conversation

Don’t expect your child to respond by saying, “Wow, Mom and Dad, thank you so much. I really appreciate you doing what is good for me. What good parents I have!” The conversation is not designed to make your child feel good about the decision. It is designed to make the finality of it clear while showing you have thought through it carefully.

“The conversation is not designed to make your child feel good about the decision. It is designed to make the finality of it clear while showing you have thought through it carefully.”

I know this is a lot to take in. You may be upset and that’s okay. We’re not asking you to agree with us or be happy about it. We’re just asking you to understand that this decision is final, and it comes from love. You can think about this. You can ask us questions later. But the decision isn’t changing.

Then stop, tell him you love him, and walk away. This isn’t the moment to engage in a long debate or try to console their strong emotions. Show you believe that they’re strong enough to take this by simply walking away.

What Happens After

Your child is going to be upset. This could last days or weeks, and that’s OK.

Consistency is everything in this phase. The only reason children keep arguing is because they believe they can wear you down. The moment they understand that the boundary is genuinely fixed they stop arguing and begin adjusting.

“Consistency is everything in this phase. The only reason children keep arguing is because they believe they can wear you down.”

If You Already Gave Them a Phone

Taking back an existing smartphone is much harder than never giving one, because you are likely dealing with withdrawal from an addiction. Before making this decision, you want to ask yourself if you’re really committed to following through. If your child is about to leave the house and you foresee World War III developing, you may want to just focus on your younger children.

If you do see yourself falling through on the decision, then this is what you can say:

We need to talk. We made a mistake and we are sorry. We gave you a smartphone without fully understanding the dangers. Now we know better. We’ve seen how it’s affecting you — your grades, your mood, your sleep, your relationships. We were wrong to give it to you. And we’re going to fix that mistake. Therefore, we have decided to take the phone back.

Be prepared for fallout. It will get worse before it gets better. That’s called an extinction burst and it’s normal. If your actions support your words, then things will improve over time.

I had the opportunity to talk to a high schooler who went through this transition. He told me it was really hard at first. When he didn’t have anything to do, he would think to himself, “I’m so bored.” However, after a month it changed. He was no longer dependent on the phone, and when he had nothing to do, he would think to himself, “I’m just relaxing.”

What Success Looks Like

After you’ve had this conversation, your child is going to come back at you with objections. Specific, targeted arguments designed to find the crack in your resolve. “But everyone else has one.” “How am I supposed to talk to my friends?” “You’re ruining my life.” “What if there’s an emergency?”

I’ve responded to many objections, and I have yet to hear a good one. Next week I’ll give you the exact script for every objection they’ll throw at you, word for word, so you are ready for all of it.

For now, have the conversation and see your child flourish. Their temporary anger is worth their long-term wellbeing. I’ll leave you with a beautiful testimony of a mom who heard me speak, and took the advice (shared with permission):

“I teach 3rd grade at a classical Catholic school in St. Louis. My husband, Chris, and I have eight children, ranging from college-aged to preschool, with four currently attending the school where I teach.

“Their temporary anger is worth their long-term wellbeing.”

Like many families, our life is full. We are active in sports and deeply involved in our parish. Until recently, I believed we were doing well limiting screens—using them only in what felt like reasonable, occasional circumstances.

After attending your presentation in St. Louis, that belief changed. While I don’t recall every statistic, I cannot forget the realization that even limited screen use was quietly displacing so many good and necessary things: my presence, imaginative play, boredom, creativity, sibling relationships, and meaningful conversation. In choosing convenience, I was unintentionally allowing harm.

I left your talk convicted but unsure how to proceed, especially with older children who are independent and already using smartphones. Your advice during the Q&A—to focus on the younger children rather than “spending capital” on the older ones—was invaluable.

We implemented that shift, and the results have been profound. Our younger children now play more freely and creatively, spend more time outdoors, and no longer ask for screens. One has even discovered a love of reading, completing several books in recent months. Our evenings of reading together have deepened their attention and strengthened our family life in tangible ways.

Thank you for the work you are doing—it has already borne much fruit in our home. - Amanda L., Mother of 8, Third Grade Teacher, St. Louis, MO”

Dr. Johann D’Souza is a clinical psychologist and national speaker on protecting families from digital destruction. Download his free guide “The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss” at johanndsouza.com.