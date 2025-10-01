Q: Chris, thanks for joining. Can you start by telling us who you are and what Protect Young Eyes is?

I’m Chris McKenna , founder of Protect Young Eyes. I didn’t expect to be doing this—I’m not a tech guy. I was in business, then ministry, and I started noticing how we were putting the internet in the pockets of children. Even before the science caught up, that felt like a bad idea.

So I began educating parents at my church. That grew into a Facebook group, then a website, and now a team that speaks at schools, churches, and nonprofits across the country. Our mission is to bridge the gap between parents and technologies that were never designed for children. We can’t remove all risk—kids need challenges to grow resilient—but we can keep them out of spaces where the risk of egregious harm is high.

Q: How does Protect Young Eyes help families?

We do live talks and also provide an online curriculum for parents. We present to kids at every level: K–2, 3–5, 6–8, and high school. With older students, we don’t say “smash your phone”—as true as it may be, it doesn’t work. Instead, we invite them to create space: take half the time you spend on screens and give it to something else. See what that half does in your life.

Q: How do kids respond?

They’re receptive. We try to be supportive, not condemning. Kids already hear enough negativity from adults who don’t understand their world. We also want to talk to parents and kids together. Because what parents need to realize is that we’re asking our kids to handle a level of neurological and emotional self-control with digital devices that we ourselves never faced.

For example: the adolescent limbic system is on fire—seeking affirmation, belonging, purpose. For us, that meant navigating friends and school. For them, it means 10,000 people in their pocket, answering those questions. No wonder they’re anxious.

Q: What do you see as the biggest risks?

“Too much, too soon.” Pornography is the obvious example—neurologically devastating for young brains. But it’s broader than that: violent content, extreme images, social comparison—all arriving before kids have the framework to process them. It causes disruption and chaos in their emotional world.

For boys, much of the harm shows up later: failure to launch, struggles in education and work, addiction to gaming or porn. For girls, it shows up sooner in anxiety, depression, and self-harm.

Q: Your website is one of the best resources I’ve seen. Can you explain what you provide there?

Step-by-step guides for parents. Devices aren’t designed with kids in mind, and the controls are confusing. Take Apple, for example: they’re famous for beautifully designed products, with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, but their parental controls are clunky and incomplete. Even with restrictions enabled, there are dozens of workarounds. Why isn’t there a simple No Internet option in parental controls?

On our site, we give parents simple walkthroughs for each device. But honestly—we shouldn’t have to exist. The fact that parents need a website like mine is proof that the system is broken.

Q: Some parents worry: if my child doesn’t have social media, won’t they be lonely or left out?

I use a courtroom analogy. In criminal cases, guilt must be “beyond a reasonable doubt.” In civil cases, it’s just “preponderance of evidence.”

Right now, the preponderance of evidence shows that social media harms kids. We should be holding off until there’s beyond a reasonable doubt that it helps them. And we’re not there. In fact, research suggests the most socially competent kids are the ones not on social media.

And I’ll add this: in nine years of speaking to thousands of parents, I’ve never once had a parent tell me, “I regret waiting too long.” Not once.

Q: What about the idea that kids need tech to “be normal”?

Delay is the way. That doesn’t mean “no tech,” but “slow tech.” Training wheels. Right kid, right tech, right time.

I’ve got four kids—12 through 19. My younger ones are into coding, they’re techie kids. But they started with stripped-down devices like the Gabb phone, which has no internet or social media. It let me observe how they used tech before handing them more responsibility.

Social media age? Maybe 16. But even then, it depends on the child. Age doesn’t mean ready.

Q: Any final words for parents?

You don’t have to do this alone. Technology isn’t getting safer, so intentionality matters more every day. But we’re here to help. Start with our digital safety assessment on ProtectYoungEyes.com.

My Reflection

Protect Young Eyes is the best resource I know of for informing parents how to lockdown all major devices. Chris combines sound values, deep experience, practical know how, and well articulated reasons. I encourage you to hear him out and share this resource with your friends.

This post is based on my conversation with Chris McKenna on Virtuous Leaders with Dr. Johann D’Souza, Episode 16.