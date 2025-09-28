How the Internet Broke Our Brains (and What Comes Next)
Jonathan Haidt’s After Babel blog on social media, polarization, and rebuilding community
What Is After Babel?
A Substack newsletter launched by Jon Haidt in February 2023.
Named after the biblical Tower of Babel, symbolizing society's descent into mutual incomprehension.
Focuses on the adolescent mental health crisis, civic polarization, and how social media broke childhood and democracy.
Serves as a public workshop for ideas in his books The Anxious Generation and Life After Babel.
“Social Media Is a Major Cause of the Mental Illness Epidemic in Teen Girls”
Haidt refutes claims that social media’s harm is “just correlational” — causal links are now well-established.
Teenage girls' mental health plummeted starting around 2012, coinciding with Instagram’s rise.
Platforms incentivize comparison, social exclusion, and performative identity, fueling anxiety and self-harm.
Advocates for four rules: no phones before middle school, no social media before age 16, phone-free schools, and more play.
“Why I’m Increasingly Worried About Boys, Too”
Boys are not suffering the same way as girls, but are retreating from life—into video games, YouTube, and porn.
There's a long-term decline in boys’ independence, education, and motivation, dating back to the 1970s.
Haidt fears a generation of young men “failing to launch” into adulthood.
Smartphones and passive screen use are displacing risk-taking, learning, and real-world experience.
The Post-Babel World: Structural Stupidity and Institutional Breakdown
“Structural stupidity” refers to how once-wise institutions now behave irrationally, especially online.
Social media erodes trust, polarizes discourse, and amplifies outrage and moral grandstanding.
Institutions now fear mob pressure more than truth or excellence.
The result is a society that cannot coordinate, trust, or make sense of itself.
🔗 Read his related Atlantic article
“What We Learned in 2023” — A Year-End Synthesis
Haidt frames two ongoing crises: the rewiring of childhood and the fragmentation of democracy.
Reflects on The Anxious Generation’s development and previews Life After Babel.
Lays out his long-term strategy: shift norms, policies, and tech architecture.
Recommends “stopping the great rewiring” and rebuilding shared meaning in public life.
From Blog to Books
The Anxious Generation (2024)
Argues that overprotection + smartphones = developmental crisis.
Recommends: Delay smartphones, delay social media, phone-free schools, restore free play.
Packed with global data and practical prescriptions for parents and policymakers.
Life After Babel (forthcoming 2025)
Will address civic fragmentation and the failure of shared narratives in modern society.
Builds on the Babel metaphor to propose a path forward — rebuilding community and trust.
Why After Babel Matters
Provides evidence-backed cultural diagnosis from a respected psychologist.
Offers practical solutions for families, schools, and governments.
Aims to rebuild childhood and democracy from the ground up.
Acts as a bridge between research, public policy, and parenting culture.