What Is

Serves as a public workshop for ideas in his books The Anxious Generation and Life After Babel.

Focuses on the adolescent mental health crisis , civic polarization , and how social media broke childhood and democracy .

Named after the biblical Tower of Babel, symbolizing society's descent into mutual incomprehension .

A Substack newsletter launched by Jon Haidt in February 2023 .

Advocates for four rules: no phones before middle school, no social media before age 16, phone-free schools, and more play .

Platforms incentivize comparison, social exclusion, and performative identity , fueling anxiety and self-harm.

Teenage girls' mental health plummeted starting around 2012 , coinciding with Instagram’s rise.

Haidt refutes claims that social media’s harm is “just correlational” — causal links are now well-established .

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Boys are not suffering the same way as girls, but are retreating from life—into video games, YouTube, and porn.

There's a long-term decline in boys’ independence, education, and motivation, dating back to the 1970s.

Haidt fears a generation of young men “failing to launch” into adulthood.