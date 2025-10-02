The Four Stages of Subversion

In 1984, Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB agent who defected to the West, explained the concrete plan by which the Soviets hoped to subvert democracy in America. He said it follows a four-stage process:

Demoralization Destabilization Crisis Normalization

This isn’t a conspiracy theory (actually it is properly speaking a conspiracy by the Soviets). It’s a strategy. And when you look at our cultural, educational, and political moment, it’s hard not to see the outlines.

1. Demoralization: Hollowing Out the Soul

Undermining traditional values : weaken family, faith, and national identity.

Promoting relativism : “There’s no truth, only perspectives.”

Eroding patriotism : skepticism toward tradition, history, and shared culture.

Capturing institutions: education and media train people to despise their own society.

The goal isn’t immediate revolution—it’s generational change. After decades of this, people lose the ability to discern truth, defend their culture, or even desire to.

2. Destabilization: Breaking the Systems

Once people are demoralized, the attack shifts to practical systems:

Economic disruption : policies, strikes, or activism that make markets look “unjust.”

Political polarization : encouraging bitter factionalism to destroy trust in governance.

Social fragmentation : amplifying racial, class, or ideological divisions (sound familiar?).

Weakening institutions: eroding confidence in schools, police, military, or courts.

The point isn’t to fix the system—it’s to make the current order look unworkable, so centralized solutions feel inevitable.

3. Crisis: Manufacturing the Breaking Point

Demoralization and destabilization lay the groundwork. Then comes the shock.

Sudden upheaval : economic collapse, riots, scandals, or war (think George Floyd riots).

Loss of confidence : people no longer believe the old system can save them.

Power vacuum: new movements step in—usually the same ones who fostered the chaos (think Mamdani running for mayor of NYC).

In the chaos, radical change becomes thinkable. The same population that once resisted socialism now begs for control, order, and “solutions.”

4. Normalization: The New Order

Once the dust settles, the revolution is declared “normal.”

New institutions : state control of media, schools, and industries.

Suppression of dissent : even former allies are silenced if they resist.

Propaganda : the crisis is reframed as capitalism’s failure, socialism’s triumph.

Permanent change: a new generation grows up seeing this as the only reality.

Bezmenov called this the most ironic stage: society is broken, rebuilt under socialism, and then told it’s finally “stable.”

Why This Matters Now

If Bezmenov is right, the fight isn’t just about economics or politics. It’s about the soul of a people. A demoralized, destabilized culture is easy to capture.

The good news: if demoralization is the weapon, then remoralization—restoring truth, virtue, and courage—is the antidote.

My Reflection

We live in a time when ancient truths about man, family, and faith are dismissed as outdated. The surest way to resist subversion is not cynicism—it’s recovering what is good, true, and beautiful.

This essay is based on an interview of the former KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov entitled Deception Was My Job.

If you’d like to hear more cultural analysis through the lens of virtue and leadership, check out my podcast Virtuous Leaders with Dr. Johann D’Souza here.