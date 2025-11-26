Dr. Danny Huerta, Vice President of Parenting and Youth at Focus on the Family, explains what most parents get wrong—and how to change course before small mistakes become big ones.

Guiding vs. Reacting: The #1 Parenting Mistake

Huerta sees it everywhere:

“Most parents don’t make time for the deeper conversations,” he says. “They get caught in the urgent and never reach the important. They react instead of guide.”

Reactive parenting means constantly putting out fires—corralling behavior, scrambling to keep the day moving—without ever shaping the child’s heart and mind. It works for a moment but catches up later in adolescence when serious behavior issues surface.

Why do parents default to reacting?

Workload & fatigue —single parents or dual-working households are exhausted.

Burnout —“7 out of 10 parents,” Huerta notes, “are at the point of burnout. The emotional capital needed to guide kids is just not there.”

The lure of escape—phones, TV, or simply the need to relax.

Since they don’t have the energy to give guidance, parents push the “vision talk” down the road. But as Aristotle warned, “a small deviation at the start leads to a great one in the end.”

Three Principles for Excellent Parenting

I shared with Danny three principles I’ve observed in strong families:

Intentionality – deliberate, not accidental, parenting. Unity of spouses – parents must be a united front. Personal growth – you can’t give what you don’t have; virtue must be modeled.

Crafting a Family Vision

Huerta urges parents to imagine what they want their family relationships to look like when their children are grown:

Will your adult children still want to spend time with you?

Will they know how to handle conflict and maintain healthy relationships?

A formal written vision is helpful but not mandatory.

“Vision is simply asking, ‘What do I want to see in my family several years down the road?’”

Rich relationships—not wealth or perfection—should be the goal.

Nature and Grace: The Role of Virtues

Many Christian parents assume faith will “fill in the gaps.” Huerta cautions:

“Our human nature is self-preserving. Virtues must be built in opposition to that.”

He highlights three natural virtues foundational for children:

Self-control

Patience

Humility

These foster honesty, integrity, discipline, and the capacity to love and serve others. I reflected:

“Grace builds on nature and perfects it. It doesn’t replace it.”

The 7 Traits of Effective Parenting

Huerta distills decades of counseling and research into seven key traits that build secure attachment and the authoritative (not authoritarian) parenting style—high warmth and sensitivity coupled with high expectations:

Adaptability – read your child’s personality and emotions; adjust as needed. Respect – regulate your own emotions; create a climate of influence, not fear. Intentionality – guide on purpose, not by accident. Steadfast Love – unconditional, not tied to performance. Boundaries & Limits – clear expectations, modeled by the parent. Grace & Forgiveness – lead in repair and reconciliation. Gratitude – the capstone: see parenting as a privilege, not a burden.

These insights come from Huerta’s own book, Seven Traits of Effective Parenting, which grew out of his decades of counseling families and his doctoral research on how to make the authoritative style practical and achievable.

Gratitude “resets the brain,” Huerta adds, making it possible to live out the other six traits with resilience.

Handling Teen Tech Addiction: A Live Example

When a parent fears they’ve “lost” their 17-year-old to a smartphone, Huerta applies the seven traits:

Validate first : “This phone feels essential. It helps you connect with friends.” (I see this as a technique from Motivational Interviewing: acknowledging the benefit of the behavior before challenging it.)

Respect your own triggers : Read your child’s eye rolls as information, not threats. (This reminds me of a mindfulness skill—for example as used in Dialectical Behavior Therapy.)

Intentional conversation : “Help me understand what’s important to you about this phone.”

Steadfast love : “I love you. I’m not here to control you but to prepare you.”

Boundaries : If needed, remove the phone for a reset.

Grace & forgiveness : Stay calm through the inevitable “grown-up tantrum.”

Gratitude: Reframe the struggle as a chance to shape your child’s character.

Fathers, Mothers, and Leadership in the Home

When spouses disagree—mom indulging the child, dad wanting to discipline—Huerta counsels true leadership from fathers:

“Yes, the father should lead, but only after listening, gathering wisdom, and seeking understanding. Leadership is not impulsive control; it’s sacrificial guidance.”

A Message of Hope

Huerta reminds parents:

Even when it feels like there’s two minutes to go in the game and you’re down by a lot—you still have time. Your child will always be your child.

He tells new clients: “The sooner you fire me, the better,” because success means parents have learned the tools to guide their own family. Small consistent investments—even 30 minutes of learning per week—compound into 52 building blocks a year.

To make that learning simple and practical, Huerta points parents to mykidsage.com—a free Focus on the Family tool. Enter each child’s birth date and you’ll receive age-specific guidance in key areas like spiritual growth, mental health, technology, and character development, plus fresh tips and videos each week.

Quick Wins to Bring Life into Your Home

Mirror Words : Write life-giving words specific to each child on their bathroom mirror—truths to counter the “lies of the mirror.”

Family Journal: Keep a journal at the dinner table. Invite everyone—even young children—to write or draw messages for other family members. These become treasures your children (and you) will revisit for years.

Huerta shares a note from his daughter:

“Dad, you can have knowledge and be meticulous in preparation, but without the Holy Spirit you will have no power. Make sure you rely on Him.”

It is a reminder he carries with him on every trip.

Reflection

Danny has very helpful practical techniques. He also has something more. He is a warm, caring, encouraging person who can really bring out the best in those around them, even when they are suffering. His best parenting techniques come, not only from intellectual reflection, but also from a deep love and affection he has for his children.

