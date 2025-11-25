John Cannon is the founder of Sent Ventures, a network for Catholic entrepreneurs and founders. John’s journey spans Notre Dame, Oxford, and Harvard—and then, unexpectedly, a Carmelite monastery. We explored how that path led him to create a thriving Catholic entrepreneurial community.

From Wall Street to the Monastery

John spent his early career in banking and consulting, chasing success and the “work hard, play hard” lifestyle. But something was missing:

He lacked real peace despite career achievements.

His father’s heroic example during a near-fatal car accident—showing kindness and concern for others even in excruciating pain—left a deep impression.

Soon after, John experienced what he calls a profound spiritual awakening: “It was as if the veil was peeled back in reality. I saw the cancer within my soul—and the reality of God’s love and justice.”

The encounter changed everything.

“I knew God exists. I knew the spiritual world is real.”

John stopped reading business books and devoured Catholic spiritual writings, eventually discovering Carmelite mysticism. Two years later, he entered a Carmelite monastery, living a life of prayer, manual labor, and silence.

Discovering the Pattern of Renewal

While in the monastery, John studied how the Catholic faith is renewed across history, focusing on leaders like:

St. Benedict , who spent years in a cave before founding the monastic movement.

St. Ignatius of Loyola , who spent a decade in formation before launching the Jesuits.

Mother Teresa, who served for more than twenty years before founding the Missionaries of Charity.

The pattern was unmistakable:

“On average, these leaders began their life’s work about ten years after a deep spiritual turning point. They first allowed God to conform them to His will—then their great missions emerged.”

These saints also shared another trait: entrepreneurial creativity. Their movements grew organically—by serving one person at a time and letting God expand the mission.

The Birth of Sent Ventures

After discerning out of the monastery—right before the pandemic—John started Sent Ventures, a community for Catholic founders and entrepreneurial leaders.

Sent provides:

A community of faith-driven peers.

Mentorship and strategic resources for building organizations without compromising Catholic values.

Spiritual support to sustain the mission.

Starting was not easy:

He left the monastery with no money, no home, and no concrete plan.

COVID-19 hit, leaving him isolated in his aunt’s basement.

Many ignored his calls; 90% never responded.

“It was probably the most lonely period of my life. I often thought: am I just crazy? Should I get a stable job?”

But he persevered. The first cohort of Catholic founders became the breakthrough: the model worked, and momentum grew.

John also learned that personal community matters as much as mission:

“You can have the best mission in the world, but if you lack authentic relationships and connection, there’s an existential gap. God designed us as integrated beings—prayer, work, and community are all essential.”

Lessons from the Saints: Leadership and Patience

John distilled his research into a white paper that highlights two key principles for leaders:

Deep spiritual foundation: Saints took years of prayer and sacramental life before launching their missions. This slow gestation prepared them for lifelong, difficult work. Organic entrepreneurship: Their movements started small—helping one person at a time—before expanding. John Bosco, for example, began by mentoring one street boy; his oratory eventually became the Salesian order.

John contrasts this with today’s culture of instant leadership and metrics:

“We’re impatient to build and be recognized. The saints show that we must first let God shape us, then serve the needs He puts right in front of us.”

Integrating Faith and Work

John admires St. Josemaría Escrivá, founder of Opus Dei, for teaching how ordinary work can be sanctified.

“Jesus worked for thirty years as a carpenter. God Himself worked six days in creation. Everything—from sleep to labor—can be offered to God.”

This insight shapes Sent’s mission: to help entrepreneurs become “saintly builders,” integrating their faith deeply into business life.

The Tension of Trust and Responsibility

Leading Sent Ventures has brought its own spiritual challenge:

“There’s the tension of trusting God while also taking responsibility for an organization, paying the bills, and driving forward. It’s the same challenge every founder faces.”

Building the right team is key:

“There’s a big difference between people who are a fit and those who aren’t. It’s worth over-indexing on discernment and patience in hiring.”

Monk Mindset: Sharing Monastic Wisdom

Many asked John what he learned in the monastery. His answer became Monk Mindset—a project that translates monastic principles into practical tools for everyday life.

He organizes the wisdom of the Christian monastic tradition into accessible, actionable resources .

The goal: help anyone—not just monks—live a more integrated, prayerful, and peaceful life.

My Reflection

My impression from chatting with John before and after the recording that he has deep interior peace, piety, and purity of intention. At the same time, his professional offerings are high quality and even visually pleasing from a design perspective. His combination of piety and competence is as rare as it is essential for a virtuous leader.

