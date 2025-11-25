Andreas Widmer, was once a member of the elite Swiss Guard, charged with protecting the Pope. Andreas’ life journey—from standing watch at the Vatican to teaching CEOs and high schoolers about faith and entrepreneurship—is as surprising as it is inspiring.

Life in the Swiss Guard: Security and Hidden Encounters

Unfortunately, when I asked how many people he had to “take down” as a Swiss guard, Andreas merely laughed. Apparently, the reality is less like an action movie and more like quiet crisis management.

“Most incidents involved people with serious mental illness,” he explains. “Italy has a humane approach—there are no large mental institutions—so many of the mentally ill end up homeless and drawn to the Vatican. They can still be dangerous, but you must react with proper measure.”

Before each shift, Pope John Paul II would remind the guards:

“You are my business card. For many pilgrims, you are the only person representing me. Represent me well.”

This call to embody the Pope’s own kindness shaped the Swiss Guards’ legendary courtesy.

Meeting the Pope as “Just My Boss”

When Widmer joined the Guard, he was baptized and confirmed but essentially a cultural Catholic without an active prayer life.

“To me, the Pope was just my boss. I didn’t understand who I was dealing with. That turned out to be good, because he ministered to me without me even realizing it.”

John Paul II quietly led many of the 130 guards to personal conversions. Widmer says the Pope’s pastoral role—“a reader of souls”—was unmistakable.

John Paul II’s Pastoral Gaze

Widmer remembers their first meeting vividly. At six foot nine and trained in sports and the military, he was outwardly tough but inwardly lonely, nursing old wounds of rejection.

“If you looked at me the wrong way, I was all over you. People like that reject you before you can reject them.”

John Paul II saw through the armor.

“He accepted me completely, told me he noticed my sadness, and said he would pray for me, even celebrate Mass for me.”

The Pope never gave commands. Instead,

“He would say, ‘I’m going to pray the Rosary for you. What can I pray for?’ He loved me first.”

Widmer watched the Pope’s life: hiking, swimming, skiing—“not wimpy,” as the young guard puts it. He admired him deeply, but every time Widmer expressed admiration, the Pope deflected:

“Andreas, what you’re looking for is not me. It’s who I have—Jesus Christ. Don’t mistake the two.”

Eventually John Paul II asked him to pray the Rosary, and through that simple invitation, Widmer found a living relationship with Christ.

A Pope Who Could Get Miffed—and Why That Matters

Far from a flawless marble statue, John Paul II was wonderfully human.

“He could get miffed,” Widmer recalls with a smile. “He loved some Italian expressions—let’s just say very colorful ones. He took the big picture seriously, but if something annoyed him, he let you know.”

To Widmer, that made holiness more approachable:

“If he can become a saint, I can become a saint. The devil loves it when we whitewash the saints, because it puts them out of reach. Sainthood is not levitating or glowing—it’s choosing goodness and offering yourself for others. That’s the most human thing.”

Encounters With World Leaders

Serving as guard, Widmer witnessed a parade of history-makers: Ronald and Nancy Reagan (“wonderful people—Nancy even sent me a note after our meeting”), Corazon Aquino (“a peaceful soul with extraordinary dignity”), Mother Teresa, Yasser Arafat, and even the unpredictable Mobutu Sese Seko.

Behind the pageantry, John Paul II treated each person the same—whether homeless pilgrim or head of state.

A Life-Changing Goodbye

Years later, Widmer built a successful career in technology startups—Dragon Systems (speech recognition) and FTP (bringing the internet to PCs). But professional betrayal and personal loss—a failed company and the death of an adopted infant—shook him.

On April 2, 2005, while traveling for work, he learned that John Paul II had died. He rerouted to Rome and, thanks to his old connections, was allowed to kneel beside the Pope’s body.

I knelt and cried, asking the Lord why he gave me this opportunity. I heard, deep inside: ‘You’re welcome.’ Then came the question: ‘What have you done with this gift?’ The answer was—nothing.

Widmer promised then and there to share his experience. He even lost his job for skipping a critical meeting to attend the funeral:

“It changed the trajectory of my life. I began writing The Pope and the CEO that night.”

The Gospel of Work: Faith in the Marketplace

Today Widmer teaches at Catholic University of America, applying John Paul II’s Theology of the Body to business and entrepreneurship. His signature program, “The Gospel of Work,” shows that work is not merely economic but a participation in God’s creative love.

He mentors high school students to discover their talents—not just their weaknesses:

“School often measures weaknesses. But life rewards strengths. I ask students to identify their God-given talents and then create value for others. Every single student starts a business.”

Entrepreneurship, he insists, is not only about companies:

“It’s imitating God’s creativity—starting something new, innovating, building.”

The Moral Compass: Mastering Our Thoughts

Widmer also introduces students to John Cassian’s eight thoughts, the ancient precursor to the seven deadly sins and virtues.

“Thoughts are like leaves blowing across your mind—you’re not responsible for having them, only for choosing which to nurture.”

He teaches them to replace intrusive thoughts with prayer—“pouring clear water into the mind.” This practice, he says, is essential for resisting temptations from junk food to multimillion-dollar fraud.

He speaks candidly about modern struggles: pornography, compulsive buying, and social media dopamine hits.

“The devil tempts you and then shames you into silence. Never suffer alone—go to Confession, join a small group. Sunlight, and the Son, are the devil’s enemy.”

Anxiety as Excitement

Having battled anxiety himself, Widmer reframes it:

“Anxiety is often fear of failure. But if you look at it as excitement—a privilege to be a creature of God—it transforms your experience.”

Research confirms it: reappraising pre-performance anxiety as excitement improves outcomes.

Reflection: What Andreas Widmer Taught Me

As cheesy as this sounds, listening to Andreas, I felt the same pull he described when John Paul II first met him. The Pope’s way of loving first, without conditions or commands, is a model for evangelization today.

Widmer’s story reminds us that sainthood is not about extraordinary heroics but everyday fidelity: noticing others, choosing goodness, and integrating faith with our daily work.

His life also challenges my own approach to mentoring youth. How often do I, like most educators, focus on weaknesses? His method—helping students uncover God-given strengths and create value for others—offers a refreshing alternative.

