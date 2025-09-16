From Grief to Mission

Ashley Mielke’s journey began in the wake of tragedy — the suicide of her father. That personal loss became the foundation of a professional calling. She launched the Grief and Trauma Healing Center nearly a decade ago with a simple mission: to love, serve, and walk with people in pain.

What started as a solo practice has grown into a thriving operation with two locations in Alberta, Canada, a large clinical team, and a leadership structure built around service and culture.

“I was called to this path after my dad died by suicide. That inspired the vision for our business. From day one, when it was just me, to now, it’s always been a reflection of my heart.”

Building a Leadership Team with Intentionality

As her practice grew, Ashley knew she couldn’t do it alone. She worked with a consultant to define what tasks she wanted to keep and what roles she needed to fill. That led to the creation of a clear leadership structure:

Two clinical directors (one at each location)

A Chief Operating Officer to manage business operations

A Director of People and Culture to preserve and scale the team culture

“I wanted to scale the culture I worked so hard to build. It’s about cultivating a safe space for our therapists to be their authentic selves.”

Faith-Driven Servant Leadership

Ashley describes herself as a person of faith — a leader who follows Jesus’ model of love and humility. Servant leadership is the core of her approach.

“Nothing is beneath me as CEO. Whether it’s doing the dishes or taking out the garbage, I want to show up in service. Without our team, none of this would be possible.”

Her values are front and center on her website. She hasn’t received pushback for that clarity — only respect.

“I was nervous at first, especially about naming ‘Choose Love’ as our #1 value. But I reminded myself — this is who I am. This is what we’re here to do.”

Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned

Ashley shared several key insights she’s gained from nearly a decade of practice growth:

Seek peace in every decision. When she’s forced things — hires, leases, expansions — it hasn’t worked out.

Stay rooted in your purpose. Especially during hard seasons.

Don’t manipulate outcomes. If the timing feels off, wait. Trust the process.

“Sometimes it’s not that the thing is wrong — it’s just not the right thing now. When we paused an expansion for nine months, we came back and everything fell into place.”

Consulting from the Heart

Ashley now serves as a consultant with Practice of the Practice, where she helps other clinicians build heart-centered businesses.

“I help people connect to their deeper ‘why.’ I care about operations and systems — but even more about people, culture, and alignment.”

Her clients also hold her accountable.

“If I’m advising others, I need to be doing the work in my own business. It keeps me sharp.”

Big Dreams, Grounded Steps

Ashley is currently completing her doctorate in psychology while expanding her practice and developing new offerings:

A grief course — their first foray into digital education

A podcast to share stories of hope

Plans to expand into another Alberta city

Long-term dreams of publishing books and speaking on the TED stage

“I want to be known as an expert in grief and bring that message to larger audiences.”

Leading with Vulnerability

Ashley’s leadership style is deeply personal. That comes with risks.

“When you lead with your heart, you open yourself to being hurt. I’ve had moments where I’ve wished I could just shut that off. But I always come back to why I’m doing this.”

She’s found support through a circle of mentors: her therapist, spiritual director, business coach, strategist, and a few like-hearted friends.

“I’ve looked at business groups like EO or TEC, but they’re too mechanical for me. I’ve built relationships one-on-one with other heart-centered women.”

A Message to Fellow Leaders

Ashley closed with encouragement for anyone trying to build something meaningful:

“Stay true to who you are. Get clear on your values. Don’t try to copy someone else. Listen to your calling — and pursue it.”

My Reflection

Ashely is a rare combination of warm, bighearted idealist, and savvy, highly effective entrepreneur. Her success shows that professional advancement is compatible with living and even advertising your highest ideals.

🎧 Listen to the full episode on the Virtuous Leaders Podcast

📩 If you found this valuable, share it with a friend.