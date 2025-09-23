The Spark: Frustration with His Own Field

Nick Wignall didn’t set out to become an online educator. The turning point was frustration.

He saw how psychology contained proven tools for insomnia, anxiety, and panic—but they were locked away in research labs and therapy offices.

Most people only encountered watered-down advice or jargon-filled studies.

A striking example: CBT-I (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia) cured countless patients—but almost no one outside clinical circles knew it existed.

Nick realized: if people can’t access this knowledge, what’s the point?

So in 2017, he launched a blog and newsletter to explain these ideas in plain English.

From 10 Readers to 50,000 Subscribers

At first, his audience was small—mostly family and friends. But consistency mattered.

He published weekly without fail for seven years straight.

He reposted everything on Medium , which brought thousands of new eyes.

Search traffic (Google) rewarded his clear, long-form writing on insomnia, anxiety, and emotional health.

Today, The Friendly Mind newsletter has 50,000 engaged subscribers, with open rates above 50%.

His philosophy: build on “owned” territory like email, not just social platforms where algorithms change.

Writing as Hobby, Teaching as Mission

Why invest so much time when therapy hours pay more? For Nick, the benefits far outweighed the costs:

Intrinsic joy: Writing is his hobby—what golf or stamp collecting is for others.

Progress: Watching skills improve and readers respond is deeply motivating.

Relationships: Collaborations, friendships, even a new career opportunity came from readers who discovered his work.

Financial upside: Beyond satisfaction, the Medium Partner Program pays $2k–$5k/month, and courses/workshops now provide steady income.

Courses, Workshops, and Cohorts

Nick has expanded his teaching into structured offerings:

Workshops ($35): 60–90 minute Zoom sessions teaching one concrete tool (like “scheduled worry” for anxiety). Typically 50–80 participants.

Self-paced courses ($150): His flagship Creating Calm course has helped 300+ students tackle chronic worry and anxiety.

Cohort-based courses ($350): Mood Mastery runs once or twice a year with 30–40 participants, blending live teaching, office hours, and self-study.

Together, these offerings meet people at different levels of time, cost, and commitment.

The Podcast: A Pause but Not Forever

Like many, Nick started a podcast during COVID. He loved interviewing authors and asking the questions he wished he could ask while reading their books.

Listeners appreciated his curiosity and depth.

But the workload of research, interviews, and editing proved heavy.

For now, the podcast is on hiatus—but fans are still asking him to bring it back.

Vision: An Online School for Emotional Health

Looking ahead, Nick envisions something bigger:

An online school for emotional health —teaching skills most people say they “should have learned in sixth grade.”

Courses that help not only with anxiety and insomnia but with any difficult emotion: anger, jealousy, fear, grief.

Eventually, bringing in other trusted instructors to broaden the curriculum—though he’s picky about quality.

A space that feels like “grand rounds” in medical school: collegial, practical, intellectually stimulating.

Advice for Learners and Practitioners

Stick with it: Progress online is often slow and linear, not explosive.

Prioritize email over social media: It’s more intimate, more stable, and truly “yours.”

Follow your frustration: Problems that make you angry may point to your calling.

Teach what you’ve practiced: Writing is easier and faster when you’ve already explained concepts hundreds of times to clients.

Where to Find Nick