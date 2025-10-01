From TV Producer to Dad Saves America

I started out in television in New York City, then launched Emergent Order Foundation, a nonprofit studio that tells heroic stories rooted in classical virtues—championing civilization, freedom, and human flourishing.

Becoming a dad was transformative. It shifted me away from career ego toward family, the future, and the pursuit of truth. I call myself a classical liberal—I believe in constitutional principles, liberty, equal justice, faith, and family.

Truth vs. Opinion

We live in an age where people say “my truth” and “your truth.” But that’s just opinion. Truth is not up for grabs. Without it, people are left unmoored—confused, anxious, and lost.

I’m influenced by the Austrian School of Economics—Hayek, Mises, and others. They showed how individuals make choices and how emergent order arises, not from “we decide,” but from countless “I decide” actions. That’s why communism fails not just in practice but in theory.

Stories That Inspire

Documentary “To My Father.” A moving story of Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur (from CODA) and his father, a police chief, exploring resilience and love.

Dad Saves America. A YouTube channel and Substack inspiring parents, especially fathers, to embrace family, freedom, and responsibility.

Rap Battles in Economics. John co-created viral “Keynes vs. Hayek” rap videos—still used in classrooms worldwide.

Parenting and Education

Have kids sooner than you think. Don’t wait until your late 30s.

Presence, not presents. Kids need your love and attention more than your money or schedules.

Free-range parenting. Let them climb trees, walk to the store, make mistakes.

United front. Parents should agree privately on discipline and present consistency.

Avoid toxic schools. Don’t put kids in environments that push victimhood or identity obsession. It destroys resilience.

He warns against the cultural obsession with safety, control, and over-scheduling. “Our grandparents let kids roam. They grew stronger for it. Today’s helicopter parenting leaves kids anxious and weak.”

Identity and Relationships

My deepest identity is found in relationships—being a father, husband, son, Catholic, and member of my heritage. Love is inherently relational, and the Trinity itself reflects this. That’s why loneliness is so devastating.

Projects on the Horizon

Education Series : A multi-part video essay on the history of public education.

Debate Documentary : Exploring how high school debate is being corrupted—and why discourse matters.

New Rap Battles: Rebranded as Radical Discourse—taking on big issues like immigration with both sides steelmanned.

My Reflection

I discovered John when searching YouTube for virtue based parenting channels with a high production quality—his channel was the only one I found #NewDarkAge. He is professionally competent, values aligned, and just plain cool to talk with. I respected how he was completely unafraid to talk about the importance of his Catholic faith, while at the same time not coming off as “churchy”.

🎧 Listen to the full conversation on Virtuous Leaders with Dr. Johann D’Souza, Episode 18.

👉 Explore John’s work: