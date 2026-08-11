A mother complaining about her son’s video game use is so common that it has become a cliché. “He doesn’t listen when I call him for dinner. He doesn’t stop when his time is up. We had a deal: one hour a day, only after schoolwork. But he either begs to play before the work is done, or he finishes his work, but doesn’t stop playing after an hour. When I remind him, he says ‘five more minutes,’ or ‘one more level,’ or ‘I’m in the middle of a game with friends, I can’t leave now.’”

All this comes with arguing, negotiating, and bargaining. Parents, typically mothers, try long verbal explanations and experience further frustration when this is unsuccessful. They are surprised that a ten-year-old cannot overcome the pull of a highly addictive technology after so many firm speeches. Of course the child agrees to the rules when he’s not playing. It’s easy to agree. Maybe he even thinks he’s capable of following through. But it doesn’t matter whether he agrees or not, because he knows there is no consequence for not stopping. These moms are at their wits’ end and tell me they’ve tried everything. But they haven’t tried the simplest and most effective strategy: enforcing their request by removing the video games.

I once worked with a boy who spent over $1,200 on in-game purchases in a single video game. His parents’ credit card was saved in the system, and he kept buying upgrades for his character, with no idea how much he had racked up. When his parents found out, they were very upset. He kept the video games.

But the price can be higher. One girl I worked with used her smartphone as a safety behavior, a way to escape difficult tasks, especially schoolwork. Because she avoided the work, she knew she couldn’t pass the exams. So on test days she told her mom she was scared and didn’t want to go to school. This is a crucial moment that will determine the girl’s behavior in future crises. The mother chose to accommodate the anxiety and let her skip school, which is one of the most harmful accommodations a child can receive. In the short run, the child feels enormous relief, but in the long run, the anxiety cycle grows significantly. Eventually, the girl skipped so many assignments and so many days of class that she had to withdraw from school. She lost her classmates, her friends, her teachers. But there’s one thing she didn’t lose:

The smartphone.

These good-hearted, well-intentioned parents who had made many admirable sacrifices for their child were beholden to emotions, their child’s and their own. They may have genuinely believed this was good parenting. They didn’t want to seem harsh, unfair, authoritarian, or lacking empathy. They were evaluating their parenting by how they and their child felt, and that pattern has a name.

My favorite cognitive distortion documented in the clinical literature is called emotional reasoning: judging what is right and wrong, good and bad, by how one feels. The emotion itself becomes the evidence. Avoiding uncomfortable emotions becomes the criterion for action.

The renowned psychiatrist David Burns provides the following examples in his classic Feeling Good:

“I feel guilty. Therefore, I must have done something bad.”

“I feel overwhelmed and hopeless. Therefore, my problems must be impossible to solve.”

“I’m mad at you. This proves that you’ve been acting rotten and trying to take advantage of me.”

In a parenting context, the distortions sound like this:

“My child is mad at me, therefore I was unfair.”

“My child is sad, therefore I was mean.”

“My child is bored, therefore I haven’t met his needs.”

But the parenting context adds another layer to this challenge, because not only is the parent tempted with emotional reasoning, the child is as well. The child is thinking:

“I am angry, therefore I am right and my parent is wrong.”

“I am sad, therefore my mom was mean and she should apologize.”

“I’m bored, therefore my parents are not doing their job.”

This means the child doesn’t just feel bad, he genuinely believes the parent is at fault, because he trusts his feelings as evidence.

This means mom has a double battle. She’s navigating her own uncomfortable emotions, which are a result of her child’s uncomfortable emotions, and at the same time, she sees that the child really believes that she, the parent, is wrong. Mom therefore feels a strong impulse to convince the child through lengthy reasoning. Mom really wants to feel good about herself again and is desperately waiting for her child to say:

“You’re right, Mom. I was wrong. I’m so sorry. Thank you for disciplining me and being my parent. I know you’re only looking out for my long-term good, and I know being a parent is so hard.”

Newsflash: your child will never say this to you. Not now. And especially not while he is overcome by his own emotions. But when, through your parental authority and discipline, you have raised an upright, God-fearing, mature young man, he will say it to you. He will believe it. And he will raise his children the way you raised him.

“The emotion itself becomes the evidence. Avoiding uncomfortable emotions becomes the criterion for action.”

Let’s revisit the three families from our opening, using the lens of emotional reasoning.

The video game mom sees how much her son enjoys playing. She likes seeing him happy. There are so many bad things he could be doing – why deprive him of this simple pleasure he shares with his friends, that all the other kids do anyway? Times are different now. This is just what boys do.

But she’s also scared to stop him, because she knows he’ll be upset. That fear makes her avoid enforcing the rules. When he complains, she questions herself: Am I doing the right thing? Am I being reasonable? Am I too strict? She tries to convince her son through a long explanation, but the explanation is really for herself. She wants to feel (and I use the word feel deliberately, not think) that she’s doing the right thing. She wants her son to be convinced, because then she won’t have to feel bad that he feels bad.

Here’s the irony. The same mom will tell me, “I never treated my mother like this. I always obeyed her.” That’s right. Your son treats you differently because you treat him differently. Your mother enforced discipline, understood her authority, and didn’t let the children run the house.

What about the parents of the boy with $1,200 in in-game purchases? They likely realize that the more addicted their child is, the harder removal will be. At some point it feels almost unfair, perhaps even dangerous, like taking heroin from an addict whose withdrawal could kill him. What they don’t realize is that with video games, the pain of removal is more emotional than physical. Far from killing him, it will give him new life.

By retaining the video games, the son learns he can get away with far more than he thought. In fact, in my experience, when children are asked to set their own boundaries and consequences, they often propose stricter ones than their parents would have.

Finally, the mother of the school-refusal girl. It genuinely pained her to see her daughter in distress on the morning of the test. She wanted to be the hero: “It’s okay, dear. You don’t have to go this time.” It feels so good to see the relief in her daughter’s eyes, to console her the way she did when she was little. What she doesn’t see is that she is training her daughter for perpetual adolescence, a life guided by her emotions, a habit she will likely carry into her own adulthood and motherhood.

In each case, the parents may have thought they were doing the loving thing by making the uncomfortable feelings stop. Many of them may even believe that love itself is just a feeling, a belief that can have catastrophic consequences…but that’s a story for another article.

Meanwhile, the child is learning from all this, not cognitively, but behaviorally, through rewards and punishments (or lack thereof). This is primarily how a child with discipline problems learns, as is well documented in the behavioral literature. He learns that strong emotions are effective at getting what he wants. He learns he doesn’t even need the full tantrum, the threat of strong emotion is enough. And because he is never disciplined, the rationalization of his bad behavior turns into a conviction that he is in fact in the right. This conviction leads to a greater sense of injustice when his “right” to video games is taken away, further ensconcing the bad habit. The child’s emotional reasoning reinforces the mother’s: the child’s anger both triggers and validates her guilt.

A household where feelings are evidence is a household where the strongest feelings make the most persuasive argument. And the strongest feelings in a home come from the child. This is the Inverted Family: a home where the child’s emotions set the parents’ policy, that is, a house ruled by the emotions of a child.

“A household where feelings are evidence is a household where the strongest feelings make the most persuasive argument.”

So how did a cognitive distortion, well-documented by the most research-supported school of psychology in history (Cognitive Behavior Therapy), become a standard parenting paradigm?

That is a deep question, touching on centuries of historical and intellectual development which I will leave to @carltrueman and others. For our purposes, suffice it to say that emotional reasoning is now ubiquitous throughout society. We absorb it from the culture unthinkingly, and it shapes many of our decisions, parenting decisions proving no exception. And as @abigailshrier so aptly documented in Bad Therapy, the distortion is often endorsed by therapists who don’t practice research-supported treatments.

So what does it look like to feel an uncomfortable emotion and still do what is right?

Believe it or not, there is an entire school of psychology dedicated to answering this question. It is among the most research-supported developments of Cognitive Behavior Therapy and my favorite mainstream approach: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, or ACT.

ACT can be summarized in one sentence: be mindfully aware of uncomfortable feelings while committing to valued actions. The goal is not to stop feeling guilty. The goal is to stop treating guilt as the problem. This is true freedom, the ability to choose the good no matter how you feel.

ACT dissolves the false dichotomy that emotional reasoning creates. One need not choose between feeling bad and doing good.

“I feel guilty, and I will still discipline my child.”

“My child is upset, and he will still lose the video games.”

“I am anxious, and I will do what is good for my family.”

It’s beautiful, really. However, this strategy is internal. What are you supposed to say to your child when he is upset in front of you?

You say both halves out loud. “I can see this is really hard for you, and I know you can get through it.” This is called a supportive statement. The first half shows empathy, the second half shows confidence.

It unites what mothers and fathers each tend to do best. Moms are typically better at empathizing with their child’s suffering, dads with believing in the child’s ability to overcome it. Most parents emphasize one at the expense of the other. Moms tend to be over-permissive, whereas dads tend to be over-demanding. The supportive statement beautifully and simply harmonizes both. This is what the video game mom’s long explanations were striving for and missing and what the harsh father’s corrections lack.

Here is what it sounds like applied to our earlier cases.

“I know it will be hard to live without video games, and I believe you can get through it.”

“I know it feels scary to go to school today, and I firmly believe you can do it.”

One warning: when you make a demanding change, expect your child’s behavior to get worse before it gets better. This temporary problem is called an extinction burst. It’s like a test, your child checking whether you actually mean what you say. Ride out the storm and it will blow over, and both of you will emerge stronger. Cave during the burst, and you have taught your child that the storm is stronger than the captain, and the next time you try to enforce discipline, the struggle will be even harder.

“The goal is not to stop feeling guilty. The goal is to stop treating guilt as the problem.”

A friend once told me about a tragic figure he had encountered, a father whose kids had grown and left the house, and who lamented, “I don’t understand why my kids don’t like me. I always gave them what they wanted.”

That was the problem. He had always given in to their lowest desires. It gratified them in the moment, but when they grew up (or failed to grow up) they realized, like a character in Sartre’s No Exit, that they were trapped, forever, with someone they despised.

Children do not respect the parent who failed to parent. It may seem unfair, but as harshly as children criticize their parents now for refusing their whims, even more harshly will they judge them as adults for having given in to them.

But the parents who felt bad and still did what was right gave their children what no accommodation ever could: the conviction that there is something stronger than momentary urges, cravings, and fears. They gave their children true freedom. Those children grow up with deep love and respect for their parents, and one day give the highest compliment a parent can hear, one I heard the bride deliver at a recent wedding, “When I grow up, I’m going to raise my children just like you raised me.”

So next time your child has an emotional outburst due to screen addiction, you know what to do. Feel the guilt. Do what is right, calmly and firmly. Your child will thank you, later, when it really counts.

If you want the framework I give parents before it’s too late, download my free guide: The Four Critical Moments Parents Miss.