Erin Loechner is a writer and former influencer with more than a million followers—before she opted out of social media. Erin has become a leading voice in the movement to give kids what technology can’t. Her new book, The Opt-Out Family, lays out a countercultural vision for parenting in a world saturated with screens.

From Million-Follower Influencer to “Opting Out”

Erin began as a writer and grew into a full-time influencer—until she saw where the industry was headed.

She recognized that social media was shaping values , replacing authentic relationships with performance and quick takes.

With three young children (now 12, 8, and 4), she knew she would parent with a phone in her hand far more than she wanted.

She chose to step away from every social platform—despite professional success—so she could write, think, and parent with integrity.

“It is very possible,” she insists, “to have a vibrant, engaging social life without social media—and even to build a career without it.”

The Hidden Rewards of Life Offline

When Erin left the online world, she found unexpected benefits:

Editors and clients noticed that she didn’t “speak like Instagram” —her writing was free of the clipped, hashtag-driven style so common today.

Opportunities came not from likes or comments but through one-on-one relationships, which she calls the true source of lasting work and impact.

Her reflection: “I once believed social media was a neutral tool. Now I think it works in direct opposition to the deep, personal connections that matter most.”

Rethinking “Necessary Evil”

Would she do anything differently? “I would have quit sooner,” Erin says.

She once thought social media was a “necessary evil,” but now rejects that idea.

Nearly all of her best opportunities—the projects she’s proudest of—came through real relationships, not through an Instagram DM.

Her advice: “Invest your energy in what is good for society and for yourself. Social media rarely belongs in that category.”

Balance: Learning to Fall

Erin recalls advice from a professional tightrope walker:

“You learn balance by falling. If you over-correct too quickly, that’s what throws you off.”

In life and in technology use, Erin says the same principle applies: small, thoughtful course corrections—not extreme swings—are the path to stability.

Chasing Slow: Strength to Surrender

In her earlier book Chasing Slow, Erin wrote that “it takes strength to surrender it all and to veer right into grace.”

She once believed the opposite of control was chaos.

Now she sees the opposite of control as surrender—letting go of Western society’s obsession with metrics, optimization, and constant progress.

As a Christian, she defines grace as the freely given gift of life:

“Everything our soul longs for—trees, shade, relationships—was here before us and not at our hands. Life is a gift, not something we power through.”

Practical Counsel for Parents

Many parents tell Erin: “I’m worried my child will be left out without a smartphone.”

Here’s her counsel:

1. Recognize Who’s in Control

“When you participate in an algorithm, the next few decisions aren’t really your own,” she warns. Silicon Valley’s goals are not your family’s goals.

2. Experiment: Try a Dumb Phone

On her website, optoutfamily.com, Erin offers a guide to temporarily turn a smartphone into a dumb phone.

This helps parents and kids see what they truly rely on—and what they can live without.

3. Become the Low-Tech Hangout Zone

Create the home where kids want to gather:

Open door policy

Popsicles in the freezer

Teens and younger kids mixing naturally

Multi-generational relationships—grandparents, older teens, and little ones—offer what technology cannot: real friendships, accountability, and the chance to both mentor and be mentored.

Tackling Common Objections

“My child will be a social outcast.”

Erin responds: Pick your hard. Either hand your child a device that reshapes their brain—or work harder to foster real friendships and conversations. The second “hard” is worth it.

“They need to learn how to use it under my roof.”

“We don’t give our kids drugs or porn to teach them moderation,” she says. Digital literacy can be taught safely: use a shared family desktop and discuss pop-up ads, distractions, and why you might prefer a library cookbook to a recipe website.

“Phones are just part of life now.”

Erin uses a pet analogy: if the family dog starts barking all night or driving away friends, you’d reconsider keeping it. Why not ask the same of a device that disrupts sleep, causes anxiety, and isolates?

Community: The Real Alternative

Erin stresses that you cannot do this alone. Peer pressure among parents is intense, and children need a social network that doesn’t depend on screens.

She began with weekly tea times when her kids were small.

Now they host Thursday nature hikes , open their home to teens, and intentionally build a multi-generational social circle .

Families committed to “wait until eighth” (delaying smartphones) should also connect with older kids who model life without devices.

A Different Vision of Normal

Erin’s family policy: her children may choose their own phones only when they are old enough to bear both the financial and emotional cost—but she will not purchase one.

She wants them to decide with eyes wide open, having seen plenty of adults living joyfully without smartphones.

“I want them to challenge the narrative that technology is inevitable. To ask: Is this good? Is it beautiful? Is it true?”

My Reflection

Erin’s life is a quiet but powerful rebuke to our culture’s unquestioned embrace of screens. What struck me most is her positive vision: not merely saying no to technology, but saying yes to community, multi-generational relationships, and the grace of presence. Her example reminds me that resisting the tide isn’t about fear—it’s about love and freedom. Let’s give children the gift that can only be given once: a real childhood.

