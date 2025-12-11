When I decided to open my own private practice, Values-First Therapy, I knew exactly what I wanted it to stand for — and that it would come with challenges.

From the beginning, I envisioned a practice that offered modern, evidence-based psychology grounded in traditional moral values. I wanted to provide care that respected both the dignity of science and the dignity of the person.

In a field often driven by trends or ideology, I felt a deep need to restore balance — to bring psychology back to truth, and to offer help without compromise.

Modern Psychology, Traditional Values

By modern psychology, I mean using scientifically supported treatments — primarily cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and exposure and response prevention (ERP). These methods are grounded in decades of data and clinical efficacy.

But evidence alone is not enough. Many individuals seeking therapy today come from traditional Christian, or otherwise conservative, backgrounds, yet struggle to find therapists who respect their values. Some have been told to do things that violate their conscience; others avoid therapy altogether out of fear of moral conflict.

That’s why Values-First Therapy is explicit about its principles: respect for the dignity of life, the complementarity of male and female, and the beauty of chaste love. These themes don’t dominate every session — but when they surface, they’re treated with respect, not suspicion.

Facing Pushback

Just a few weeks after launching my practice, I received three emails — all from my former training sites. Each expressed concern about the language on my website (mainly the values page and one blog post on teaching one’s daughter modesty). One even consulted an attorney demanding their name be removed.

The accusation? That my values might be “homophobic and misogynistic.”

I had anticipated some backlash. In today’s professional climate, moral clarity can look like controversy. But I knew that living truthfully required courage — not aggression, but conviction.

I sought legal advice, dialogued respectfully, and continued forward. There was no wrongdoing — only a difference of worldview. And that experience reminded me that integrity often invites misunderstanding before it earns respect.

Why Clinical Psychology

I’ve always admired researchers — their patience, rigor, and contribution to the science that informs what clinicians do. But I knew my temperament was different.

I wanted to work directly with people, to see change happen in real time. I wanted to balance intellectual work with human connection.

And I’ve always had an entrepreneurial streak. Private practice allowed me to bring together all my interests — clinical work, business, leadership, and purpose.

Lessons from Graduate School

In undergrad, the goal was simple: get A’s. In graduate school, grades became secondary.

A professor once told me, “Your goal in grad school is to get straight B’s.” It sounded odd, but he was right — what mattered most was research output and practical training, not perfect grades.

Graduate work requires self-discipline. You’re managing multi-year projects with little external structure. Treating school like a job helped me a great deal: I worked consistent hours, took real breaks, and preserved time for faith, family, and friends.

That routine taught me that professional productivity and mental health both come from balance.

Balancing Relationships and Faith

School can easily consume your life, but it should never replace it. Faith, family, and friendship aren’t distractions — they’re the foundation for emotional health and moral clarity.

I’ve learned to set limits. Start at a set time, end at a set time. Before and after that, don’t work.

Rest, connect, and live.

The irony is that when you protect your boundaries, you become more effective, not less.

Managing Overwhelm

Overwhelm often comes from perception, not reality.

When you feel overloaded, write everything down. Prioritize. Estimate how long tasks will take. Then block off available time on your calendar and slot each task where it fits.

You’ll often find you do have enough time — or, if you don’t, that you can consciously let go of what won’t fit.

Clarity brings peace.

The Link Between Psychology and Philosophy

Every therapist operates from a philosophy of life — whether or not they admit it.

The danger comes when we don’t recognize it, because unexamined philosophies quickly become imposed ideologies.

Our cultural default is secular humanism — the belief that human beings are self-sufficient and autonomous, that fulfillment comes from the liberty to do whatever you want. But that worldview, aside from being wrong, can harm clients whose faith or moral convictions differ.

Good therapists acknowledge their philosophical assumptions, study deeply, and strive to integrate truth with understanding and encouragement.

Psychology without philosophy is technique without wisdom.

Working With Ideals

Ideals are among the most powerful motivators in therapy. They remind people who they want to be, not just what they want to stop feeling.

If a parent with harm-related OCD avoids their child out of fear, I might remind him of their ideal — love for that child. That love becomes the reason to reengage, to face fear, to heal.

Therapy succeeds when ideals replace avoidance.

On Secondary Trauma

Secondary trauma happens when therapists absorb the pain of the people they help. I’m fortunate that my temperament shields me from much of it, though that comes with a tradeoff — I’m less naturally empathetic than many of my female colleagues.

But when distress arises, I take it as a gift.

It helps me empathize more authentically and test whether the strategies I teach — mindfulness, cognitive diffusion, emotional regulation — truly work in practice.

Therapists grow by practicing what they preach.

Discovering My Niche

During graduate training, I worked with Dr. Eric Storch at Baylor College of Medicine, a world-renowned researcher in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). That experience shaped my clinical path.

I fell in love with the precision and hope of ERP — helping people face their fears, step by step, until anxiety loses its power.

Now, my practice focuses primarily on OCD treatment for teens. It’s a narrow niche, but a deeply fulfilling one.

Closing Reflections

Looking back, I’ve realized that founding Values-First Therapy was never just about building a business. It was about shaping a space where conscience and science meet — where truth can heal rather than divide.

Psychology at its best is a moral enterprise: it asks not only how people change, but why they should.

My hope is that more practitioners will find the courage to integrate conviction with compassion — to help people grow not only in coping skills, but in character.

