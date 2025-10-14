Building Culture, Virtue, and Formation in Business and Beyond
Former hotel CEO Rob Hayes shares lessons on leadership, virtue in the workplace, cultural renewal, and why formation—not politics—is the foundation of a thriving society.
Introducing Rob Hayes
Veteran of 20 years in the hotel business, most recently CEO of a publicly traded company.
Recently stepped down to help his father sell his company and explore new ventures.
Outside business: hosts a home lecture series, organizes a Dallas fatherhood conference, co-founded the Business Ethics Forum.
Serves on the boards of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and the Aquinas Institute at Princeton.
Evangelization Through Beauty
Hosted Archbishop of San Francisco on how beauty pierces opposition where reason alone may not.
Inspired to commission art with his family and even install a piece outside his home for the neighborhood.
Example of using beauty to evangelize in daily life.
What Is Man?
Ryan Anderson once spoke at Rob’s series: early Christianity asked, “Who is Jesus?”; the Reformation asked, “What is the Church?”; today’s question is, “What is man?”
Rob sees this as the heart of our cultural crisis: a collapse in understanding human nature.
Formation—knowing who we are and why we’re here—is the key to flourishing.
Business as Formation
In First Things, Rob wrote about employees who don’t know how to be happy.
Companies now face challenges that used to belong to families, churches, and communities.
Without formation, workers struggle with mental health, relationships, and purpose.
Rob sees an opportunity for business leaders to reintroduce virtue and human formation.
Virtue in the Workplace
Even in a secular setting, virtues are universal—they help people order their lives and work well.
Practical implementation: bringing leaders through Dr. Kevin Majeres’ OptimalWork program.
Small businesses can form explicitly Christian cultures; large corporations can form around shared human truths.
Giving Away What He Has Learned
Having reached the top of his field, Rob now asks: “What does it mean to give away what I’ve learned?”
Wants to invest time, treasure, and talent into forming others—whether through new ventures, mentorship, or supporting apostolates.
His Dallas lecture series embodies this spirit: using his home and resources for the formation of friends and community.
Models of Generosity
Business mentor: Frank Hanna, Atlanta entrepreneur, known for giving not just money but time, wisdom, and courage to apostolates.
Academic model: Dr. Jerry Wegemer of University of Dallas, a Thomas More scholar who gives his time freely and is fully present with people.
Both men show that true influence comes through generosity of presence and formation.
On Boards and Governance
Good boards are more than bureaucracies—they provide focus, accountability, and wisdom to leaders.
When aligned with a noble mission, boards can shape organizations powerfully.
When bloated, they are useless. Purposeful service is key.
Government and Culture
Reflects on John Paul II’s Centesimus Annus: politics and economics only stand if the culture is healthy.
Communism failed because it killed God; wholesome culture sustains society.
America’s challenge is not just political reform but cultural formation rooted in truth about the human person.
God in the Public Square
Rob notes: everyone worships something—there is no neutral secular square.
Without God, the vacuum is filled by false religions and ideologies.
True flourishing requires God at the center of culture, not imposed top-down but embraced from the ground up.
My Reflection
Rob performs at a high level in business while prioritizing faith and family. He is very thoughtful and well read while being savvy in practical matters. We can learn from him the importance of deep study despite great professional demands.
🎙️ This post is based on my conversation with Rob Hayes on Virtuous Leaders with Dr. Johann D’Souza, Episode 20.