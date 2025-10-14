Serves on the boards of the Ethics and Public Policy Center and the Aquinas Institute at Princeton.

Recently stepped down to help his father sell his company and explore new ventures.

Veteran of 20 years in the hotel business, most recently CEO of a publicly traded company.

Example of using beauty to evangelize in daily life.

Inspired to commission art with his family and even install a piece outside his home for the neighborhood.

Hosted Archbishop of San Francisco on how beauty pierces opposition where reason alone may not.

Formation—knowing who we are and why we’re here—is the key to flourishing.

Rob sees this as the heart of our cultural crisis: a collapse in understanding human nature.

Ryan Anderson once spoke at Rob’s series: early Christianity asked, “Who is Jesus?”; the Reformation asked, “What is the Church?”; today’s question is, “What is man?”

Rob sees an opportunity for business leaders to reintroduce virtue and human formation.

Without formation, workers struggle with mental health, relationships, and purpose.

Companies now face challenges that used to belong to families, churches, and communities.

In First Things, Rob wrote about employees who don’t know how to be happy.

Small businesses can form explicitly Christian cultures; large corporations can form around shared human truths.

Even in a secular setting, virtues are universal—they help people order their lives and work well.

Having reached the top of his field, Rob now asks: “What does it mean to give away what I’ve learned?”

Wants to invest time, treasure, and talent into forming others—whether through new ventures, mentorship, or supporting apostolates.