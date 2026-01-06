When I first met Brock Murphy, I couldn’t help but marvel at the résumé. By age 26, he had already worked for the White House, SpaceX, and founded one of the fastest-growing digital safety organizations in the country: Parent ProTech.

But behind that polished track record is a story rooted not in Silicon Valley — but on a ranch in rural Missouri.

“I grew up feeding horses before sunrise,” Brock said. “They weren’t going to feed themselves. You learn quickly that responsibility isn’t optional.”

That early formation — discipline, work ethic, and gratitude — would later shape how he approached technology, leadership, and building a company whose mission is simple yet urgent: protect kids online before it’s too late.

The Digital Wild West

Brock founded Parent ProTech after years of fielding panicked questions from parents and teachers:

What’s Roblox?

Should my child have Snapchat?

How do I keep predators out of my kid’s DMs?

Working in Washington and later in the private tech sector gave him a front-row seat to a disturbing reality: technology was outpacing parental awareness.

“The FBI estimates there are over half a million active online predators every single day,” he told me. “And the average age of first exposure to pornography is now eight years old — sometimes even as young as five.”

For Brock, the issue isn’t simply about screen time or moderation. It’s about formation. “Kids today face a combination of addiction, social deprivation, sleep loss, and attention fragmentation,” he said. “Unbridled access to tech is rewiring an entire generation.”

From Wake-Up Call to Platform

Out of that growing alarm came Parent ProTech, a digital platform that helps families and schools navigate the minefield of modern tech.

When parents subscribe, they gain access to on-demand video guides covering everything from gaming to Wi-Fi safety, app deep dives, and built-in conversation starters to bridge the generational gap.

“It’s about empowering families to be active participants in their kids’ digital lives,” Brock explained. “We teach them what’s really happening on these platforms — and how to build relationships around technology instead of just restrictions.”

In addition to parent resources, Parent ProTech provides student-focused programming: interactive lessons on cyberbullying, digital footprints, trafficking prevention, and online responsibility. The goal isn’t to demonize tech — it’s to teach discernment.

“We don’t tell parents ‘your kid should never be on this platform.’ We just show them what it is. Most parents make their own decision after that.”

Meeting Parents Where They Are

I asked Brock the question every exhausted parent wants answered: How do you get families to actually use educational resources when they barely have time to breathe?

“That’s the problem. Everyone’s busy. So our content is built like social media — short, visual, fast, and high value. You get what you need and move on.”

They’re currently developing an AI tool to make it easier. “You’ll be able to ask, ‘How do I set time limits on TikTok?’ and get a video showing you exactly how, right to the second.”

The goal, he said, is not just convenience but engagement — giving parents confidence without overwhelming them.

Practical Wisdom for Parents

As the conversation turned personal, I asked him what advice he gives to parents who already know they should delay smartphones and limit screen time — but still feel powerless.

“The first thing,” he said, “is to model it yourself. Your kids are watching how you use your phone.”

Then he offered a second, deceptively simple strategy: play with your kids.

“If your child loves gaming, sit down and play the game with them,” Brock said. “You’ll probably be terrible, and they’ll make fun of you — but it becomes a memory. And you’ll see firsthand the content, chat features, and tone of what they’re exposed to.”

It’s both bonding and reconnaissance. Parents discover for themselves whether a game is harmless or morally corrosive. “You can’t guide what you don’t understand,” he said.

When Should Kids Get Smartphones?

Every digital safety expert faces the same question, and Brock doesn’t dodge it.

“It’s less about age and more about maturity,” he said. “We always encourage parents to delay as long as possible.”

He recommends Troomi and Bark, phones designed for kids that allow parents to gradually add features as trust and maturity grow — without social media. “We’ve never heard a parent say, ‘I’m so glad I gave my child a smartphone,’” Brock admitted. “We hear the opposite all the time.”

For home networks, he suggests Gryphon, a smart router that adds a layer of parental control to Wi-Fi itself. “Every family needs multiple layers of protection — at the device level, the network level, and the relational level.”

But his most sobering point was this: “It’s not if your child sees explicit content — it’s when. The key is making sure they feel safe enough to tell you about it.”

“Lead with relationship, not restriction,” he said. “If all they hear is ‘no,’ they’ll just find loopholes. But if they know you’re for them, they’ll come to you when it matters.”

Building a Movement

What began as a few video tutorials has become a nationwide initiative. Parent ProTech now works with over 5,000 schools and churches, including a partnership with the Georgia Department of Education, providing every public school in the state with access to its curriculum on digital citizenship and online safety.

For a startup launched in 2021, that’s explosive growth.

“I think people are waking up,” Brock said. “Books like The Anxious Generation have helped expose the data. Parents are realizing: this isn’t just about screen time — it’s about saving childhood.”

Community Over Isolation

Brock insists that parents can’t do this alone. “The number one driver of kids getting smartphones is peer pressure,” he said. “Once one kid in the friend group gets one, the floodgates open.”

His advice: find like-minded families early.

“The best communities are often church communities,” he said. “Get with parents who don’t hide from the truth about tech. Band together. Delay together. Raise kids who aren’t afraid to be different.”

He also cautions against double standards. “Many parents say no to smartphones but hand their kids iPads or smartwatches with the same online access. The verdict has to be consistent across all devices.”

Even when parents do everything right, he adds, the cultural pressure remains relentless. “That’s why we need courage and conversation. This can’t be a solo mission.”

Key Lessons for Parents

Delay is still the best defense. Every year you delay a smartphone, you protect your child’s brain and innocence.

Model healthy tech use. Children copy your digital habits more than your rules.

Lead with relationship. Connection before correction — it’s the only way kids listen.

Use layered protection. Combine relational trust with strong device and network safeguards.

Find your tribe. Partner with like-minded families and faith communities to hold the line.

Play before you prohibit. Understand your child’s games and platforms firsthand.

My Reflection

Too many parents assume that giving a smartphone is inevitable. However, character formation requires intention, patience, and courage to resist cultural convenience.

Parenting in a digital world isn’t based on mastering devices but on mastering ourselves. And as Brock reminds us, the first firewall is always the family.

