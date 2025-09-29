Who Is Erica Komisar?

Erica Komisar, LCSW is a New York-based psychoanalyst, social worker, and parenting expert. She has written two books on childhood development:

One on the critical period of zero to three years , emphasizing attachment security.

Another on adolescence (ages 9–25), the second major window for brain development.

Her work blends clinical experience with neuroscience and attachment theory, all aimed at one conviction: the earliest years of life cast the longest shadow on a child’s future mental health.

The Cultural Shift That Devalued Mothering

Komisar traces today’s parenting crisis back about 75 years to the rise of second-wave feminism.

The movement fought rightly for women’s rights, but its messaging turned extreme: “If you stay home with your children, you’re betraying the cause.”

Figures like Gloria Steinem told women that children would “be just fine” without them.

The unintended result: daycare became the norm , and mothering was framed as low-value compared to careers.

“We stopped talking about what’s good for children,” Komisar says. Instead, debates focused on adults’ rights—not kids’ needs.

Why Zero to Three Matters So Much

Komisar describes the first three years as a critical period of brain development:

Babies are born neurologically premature. She likens human infants to kangaroos—meant to stay in the “pouch” longer, but instead dependent on their mothers outside the womb.

In healthy cultures, babies remain close to their mothers’ bodies for the first year and emotionally dependent for longer.

In the West, we do the opposite— separating babies from mothers too early , projecting independence onto fragile infants.

Consequences include: anxiety, depression, stress disorders, and misdiagnosed ADHD (which she reframes as a stress response, not a true “condition”).

Her blunt message: “If you choose to have children, there are irreducible needs. Ignore them, and you’ll have hell to pay later.”

The Cost to Mothers

It isn’t just children who suffer. Mothers also pay a steep emotional price.

Many mothers experience postpartum depression when forced back to work too early.

True depression, Komisar argues, comes from internal conflict—a mother’s instinct colliding with external pressure (from employers, spouses, or financial stress).

Some women even dissociate from their children to cope, cutting off empathy to dull the pain of separation.

“The only thing that keeps that baby alive and healthy is that mother’s empathy,” Komisar warns.

The Deeper Roots: Attachment Disorders

Childbirth, she explains, “opens a door to the past.”

A mother’s own experience of being mothered resurfaces.

If she was nurtured and loved, that joy often floods back.

But if her own mother was absent, narcissistic, or resentful, it can trigger unresolved grief—fueling postpartum depression.

Medication may stabilize severe cases, but most mothers need talk therapy to mourn their own losses and reconnect with their child.

America’s Unique Failure

Komisar calls the U.S. the worst country in the world for mothers and children.

Unlike virtually every developed nation, America offers no guaranteed paid parental leave .

Politicians across parties give lip service to “family values” but won’t spend money on policies to match.

Even proposed U.S. reforms—like 6 weeks’ leave—are laughably short. “At six weeks, an infant is just waking up from childbirth,” she says.

What Needs to Change

Komisar’s vision is straightforward:

Educate parents before they have children about the real needs of infants.

Encourage therapy if adults need to process their own childhood wounds before raising kids.

Advocate for paid leave and workplace flexibility to let mothers (and fathers) be with their children in the critical early years.

Shift the cultural narrative: childrearing is not a distraction from life—it is the foundation of a healthy society.

Her Closing Appeal

“You cannot have a healthy society if your citizens are all breaking down. I don’t care what the GDP tells you. The priority has to be the health of our children. Everything else follows from that.”

🎧 This conversation is based on my interview with Erica Komisar, LCSW on Spotify.