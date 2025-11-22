What happens when your leadership philosophy gets tested—not in a classroom or a boardroom—but in 125 urban firefights, a school board race, and the chaos of modern public life?

Marine officer and author Donovan Campbell shares hard-won lessons on leadership, resilience, and public service—from 125 firefights in Ramadi to the school board and beyond.

Dr. Johann D’Souza: Donovan, thanks for joining me today. You graduated magna cum laude from Princeton in history, fought as a Marine officer in Iraq’s deadly Ramadi, wrote the New York Times bestseller Joker One, and then earned an MBA at Harvard. From a leadership perspective, what did you learn from those experiences?

Donovan Campbell: The biggest lesson? Christ-like servant leadership works—on and off the battlefield. Sacrificing yourself for those you serve is the most effective way to lead.

Second, as Paul says, “Do not grow weary in doing good.” It’s incredibly hard to be a consistently virtuous, servant-oriented leader. It’s easy to slip into impatience or to prioritize performance over people. True servant leadership requires intentionality, training, a good community, and people who will speak the truth to you.

Johann: How do you live those ideals when you’re literally getting shot at?

Donovan: Urban firefights are the height of chaos—civilians everywhere, enemies blending in. There’s no time to stop, plan, and calmly reflect. How you perform in those moments is a reflection of the months and years of training and trust you’ve built with your team.

In combat, it’s not about who you are in that instant. It’s about who you have been—your preparation, your habits, the trust your team has in one another.

Johann: Did those experiences change your view of war itself?

Donovan: Absolutely. As General Sherman said, “War is hell,” and, “It is good that war is so terrible, or men should grow too fond of it.”

There’s nothing glamorous about it. After your first few firefights, you might think success is a product of skill. By the hundredth, you realize survival often comes down to luck. War is dirty, chaotic, and deadly.

That reality makes you far more cautious about going to war. It forces you to think seriously about Augustinian just war theory—legitimate authority, defense against attack, and proportionality. If those conditions aren’t met, you should hesitate before “pulling the trigger” on war.

Johann: How did you come out of 125 firefights and return to civilian life as a family man and professional?

Donovan: Humans are infinitely adaptable. For most of human history, war wasn’t the exception—it was the norm. People have always endured tremendous trauma, whether it’s combat, a cancer diagnosis, or caring for a chronically ill child.

War can be scarring, but it doesn’t inevitably break you. Faith helps. Knowing suffering can have redemptive purpose—even if we don’t see that redemption in this life—gives meaning and resilience.

Johann: How do you apply lessons from war to your personal and professional life today?

Donovan: There’s a soft side and a hard side.

On the soft side:

People must trust their leader and believe the mission is worthy.

You have to listen first, put others’ interests before your own, and lead like Christ.

At work, that might mean forgoing your own raise so your team can be rewarded.

At home, it might mean stepping in for a tough conversation so your spouse doesn’t have to—yes, even talking to a teenage daughter about modesty!

On the hard side:

Planning matters. You need a vision and a thoughtful plan to reach it—even though plans will change.

Develop your team intentionally. The military trains leaders at every level—corporals, sergeants, officers. Civilian organizations often fail here, promoting people without preparing them to lead.

Johann: You even ran for school board in Katy ISD. Why step into local politics?

Donovan: I got a call: two board members had voted against a “gender sanity” policy—basic things like keeping boys out of girls’ locker rooms and ensuring parents are notified if a child wants to socially transition.

I prayed, and the answer was yes. It’s unpaid, thankless work. But if thoughtful Christians don’t step up in local leadership, we can’t complain when others take over.

I lost to a 20-year incumbent, but we drove record turnout—more votes than winners in the previous two cycles. That’s a win in itself. As Teddy Roosevelt said, it’s better to be “the man in the arena” than to sit on the sidelines.

Johann: What civic work are you involved in now?

Donovan: Several things:

I co-founded Next Stop , a veterans hiring nonprofit that places about 700 veterans a year into careers, not just jobs—the largest such organization in the Southwest.

I help raise money for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation , which gives $12 million a year to children of Marines and Navy corpsmen—91% of them graduate college.

I work with With Honor, a bipartisan group that supports veterans running for public office.

And my wife and I are foster parents and active in our church. We’ve opened our home to children in need and are considering adoption again.

Johann: That’s on top of running a med tech company.

Donovan: Yes. But as the saying goes, “If you want something done, give it to a busy person.”

Johann: Last question: what’s your take on the new Secretary of Defense nominee?

Donovan: I know him well—he was in my Bible study at Princeton. After 9/11 he left a successful Wall Street career to serve in the Army and deployed three times.

He’s a frontline combat leader—rare among today’s generals. That matters. He understands lethality and won’t use the military as a laboratory for progressive social experiments.

He’s not beholden to defense contractors, so he won’t be angling for a cushy post-retirement board seat.

The challenges? He hasn’t run a huge bureaucracy before and doesn’t have the insider’s grasp of Pentagon politics. But he’s a good man, wants to love God, and is in it for the right reasons. He has my full support.

Donovan’s story is a reminder that servant leadership isn’t sentimental—it’s forged in hardship, tested under fire, and lived out in the quiet, unglamorous corners of family, work, and local community.

If you’ve ever wondered what faithful leadership looks like when the stakes are high, I think this conversation will challenge and encourage you.

